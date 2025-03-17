Apple TV+'s new show makes a life of crime look pretty fun

In the classic school of Coen Brothers movies, it's pretty obvious that normal people turning to a life of crime tend not to do all that well. Fargo shows, if nothing else, that we might not all be equipped to keep our cool under pressure, and its spin-off shows have reiterated that point in recent years.

Still, it looks like Apple TV+ might be trying to write its own page in that storied book of bumbling criminals, in the form of a newly-unveiled and trailed series: Your Friends & Neighbors. It'll star Jon Hamm as a hedge-fund manager whose cushy life starts to fall apart thanks to a messy divorce and the loss of his job.

That's a fairly logical setup for his mind to drift away from legitimate sources of income, and onto the question of making money less legally. In this case, though, rather than resorting to something tawdry like a bank heist or insurance fraud, the circles that Hamm's character swims in give him another option.

Looking at the phenomenally wealthy families he knows all too well, he starts to suspect that he could lift dusty old pieces of jewellery, fashion and more from their wardrobes without most of them ever even noticing. After all, when you hit a certain point, you perhaps can't even keep track of your valuables with too much attention.

So, rather than scraping around for bad money, he'll be trying to hawk pricy watches, high-fashion handbags and even paintings. That does still mean coming into contact with fences and other criminal elements, though, and the trailer makes clear that a certain point will come when his plan starts to go off the rails.

Whether he can dodge and juke his way to safety will be the core question as Your Neighbors & Friends unfolds – and you won't have to wait too long to find out. The show starts on 11 April, in around a month's time, and with Apple TV+'s track record as my favourite on the list of the best streaming services out there, I have every hope this one will be a hit.

