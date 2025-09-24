Apple TV+ pulls highly-anticipated new thriller just days before it was due to start

Quick Summary Apple has pulled its forthcoming thriller The Savant, shortly before it was due to arrive on Apple TV+. It is thought its subject matter could be seen as insensitive considering the recent shooting of Charlie Kirk.

The fifth season of Slow Horses wasn't the only thriller due to premiere on Apple TV+ this week, another highly-anticipated show was scheduled for this Friday. However, it has been pulled indefinitely.

That's because its subject matter could be seen as insensitive considering the events that have occurred in the US in recent times.

The Savant stars Jessica Chastain (The Good Nurse) as an undercover investigator who infiltrates online hate groups to help prevent acts of domestic terrorism.

Apple hasn't revealed the exact reason why it has halted the show's debut, simply telling Deadline that it decided to postpone The Savant after "careful consideration". But its timing so soon after the murder of Charlie Kirk, as well as Donald Trump's reclassification of Antifa as a domestic terror organisation cannot be coincidental.

For starters, the show depicts a sniper shooting and the bombing of a government building.

The Savant — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Apple is certainly not the first broadcaster to remove a forthcoming programme at a time when its subject matter clashes with real life events. And it doubtless won't be the last.

It's a shame though, as the premise for The Savant sounded good and many were looking forward to the eight-episode series. Hopefully, it'll still be available on Apple TV+ sometime in the near future, once the political landscape has calmed down.

At least we still have Slow Horses to keep us entertained before Apple sets a new date. Season 5 started on the streaming service today (Wednesday 24 September), with additional episodes coming each subsequent Wednesday.