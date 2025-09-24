Apple TV+ pulls highly-anticipated new thriller just days before it was due to start
A second thriller was planned this week, alongside Slow Horses season 5, but it has been postponed
Quick Summary
Apple has pulled its forthcoming thriller The Savant, shortly before it was due to arrive on Apple TV+.
It is thought its subject matter could be seen as insensitive considering the recent shooting of Charlie Kirk.
The fifth season of Slow Horses wasn't the only thriller due to premiere on Apple TV+ this week, another highly-anticipated show was scheduled for this Friday. However, it has been pulled indefinitely.
That's because its subject matter could be seen as insensitive considering the events that have occurred in the US in recent times.
The Savant stars Jessica Chastain (The Good Nurse) as an undercover investigator who infiltrates online hate groups to help prevent acts of domestic terrorism.
Apple hasn't revealed the exact reason why it has halted the show's debut, simply telling Deadline that it decided to postpone The Savant after "careful consideration". But its timing so soon after the murder of Charlie Kirk, as well as Donald Trump's reclassification of Antifa as a domestic terror organisation cannot be coincidental.
For starters, the show depicts a sniper shooting and the bombing of a government building.
Apple is certainly not the first broadcaster to remove a forthcoming programme at a time when its subject matter clashes with real life events. And it doubtless won't be the last.
It's a shame though, as the premise for The Savant sounded good and many were looking forward to the eight-episode series. Hopefully, it'll still be available on Apple TV+ sometime in the near future, once the political landscape has calmed down.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
At least we still have Slow Horses to keep us entertained before Apple sets a new date. Season 5 started on the streaming service today (Wednesday 24 September), with additional episodes coming each subsequent Wednesday.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.