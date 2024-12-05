Apple TV+ now available in the unlikeliest of places

Quick Summary
Apple TV+ programming is now available in Amazon Prime Video in the UK, Australia and Canada.
You can subscribe from to the new channel from within the Prime Video app.
Of all the major streaming services, Apple TV+ might not have the most expansive content library in the world, but it has a great track record when it comes to quality.
Slow Horses, Severance, Silo, For All Mankind, Bad Sisters, and, of course, Ted Lasso have each put it right up there as a worthy rival to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. And that's not gone unnoticed by the latter platform – in fact, rather than up its own game, it's embraced the Apple content machine.
Having already added Apple TV+ shows and films to Prime Video in the US, in the form of a subscription channel, Amazon has now launched the same in the UK, Australia and Canada.
That means you only need the one app to enjoy the likes of The Boys, Fallout, and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power alongside Foundation, The Morning Show, and Masters of the Air. You'll have to pay a bit more per month – £8.99 in the UK – but you won't need to switch streaming service to access both sets of content.
“We're delighted to continue to roll-out Apple TV+ on Prime Video with the launches in the UK, Canada and Australia, bringing Prime Video customers an even greater selection of TV shows and films, all in one app experience," said Prime Video's vice president of International, Kelly Day.
Prime Video users will also be able to boost their Apple TV+ experience through the addition of the MLS Season Pass. For an additional fee, you can watch live matches, highlights and programming on the next Major League Soccer season through the new channel.
Amazon Prime Video is available as part of an Amazon Prime subscription at £8.99 / AU$9.99 per month or £95 for a whole year. It includes free next-day delivery on 1,000s of items, Amazon Music, Amazon Prime Gaming, and a whole host of other exclusive benefits.
You can sign up for the Apple TV+ channel subscription from inside the Prime Video app or service.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
