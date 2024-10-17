Apple TV+ is getting its first Vision Pro-only movie – I think it looks amazing

Ever since the first wave of people managed to actually get hands-on with the Vision Pro and verify that it's a pretty magical bit of hardware, Apple's been having a hard time selling its headset. The biggest issues for most people, of course, is that sky-high price.
Still, there's also been a question mark over just what you can actually do in the headset, especially from a media point of view, since most video viewing is very cool but still basically a VR theatre mode. Now, though, Apple has released its first short film made from the ground up for viewing in Vision Pro - Submerged.
The short is written and directed by Edward Berger, best known for his Oscar-winning All Quiet on the Western Front, which was made with Netflix. It, too, takes a look at war, this time putting viewers right in the thick of it inside a World War II-era submarine that's under attack.
Expect water pouring in, electrical fires, general panic and close-quarters, but with the obvious difference in perspective making it all way more immediate. The movie is available now for free to anyone with a Vision Pro, making it one of the most exclusive short films out there.
Apple is clearly pretty proud of the movie, and has released some shots showing off how it was made, with one huge water-tank set that let it get authentic rushes of water through hatches and cracks. These images also show the custom cameras used to film in the immersive format.
Because the viewer will have a drastically wider field of view than they would watching a traditional movie, this also meant that actors who would normally be way out of shot apparently had to be completely scripted and directed, making the shoot even more complicated.
Berger himself has gushed about the process, saying: "Apple Vision Pro inspired me to tell a story in a way that just wasn’t possible before, and in the process, it changed the way my team and I think about creating a story. This immersive technology pioneered by Apple is going to change the future of film-making."
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
This is just the first in a run of immersive content that Apple's releasing, as it's explained in a newsroom post, and more is on the way. This will include Elevated, a travel series about high places, Concert For One, presenting intimate performances by music stars, and Adventure, which will showcase extreme human endeavours.
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
-
-
Xbox rolls out the red carpet for Call of Duty with new accessories
Xbox has a bunch of accessory designs to celebrate the arrival of Black Ops 6
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Finisterre Orsik Fleece review: Eco-friendly warmth with a fashionable twist
Finisterre's Orsik Fleece deserves a spot in your autumn wardrobe
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Amazon Prime just got a great upgrade option that sci-fi fans will love
Amazon is making Apple TV+ available as an add-on, which is ideal for fans of quality content
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
One of Apple TV's most exciting sci-fi hits just got an incredible new trailer
Silo was a huge critical success – and now it's back for more
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Apple TV+ could have great news for sci-fi fans – a returning favourite is set to extend its stay
It's hard to sever such ties
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Prime Video to get Slow Horses, Severance and Apple TV+'s best sci-fi shows
Amazon and Apple agree streaming partnership
By Rik Henderson Last updated
-
Apple TV+'s new thriller series could be the most disturbing thing you'll watch this year
And the trailer will really freak out Liverpool fans
By Rik Henderson Published
-
After Borderlands, new Apple TV+ show looks like Cate Blanchett's return to form
The star is turning a corner with Disclaimer
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Apple axes its big-budget sci-fi show ahead of season 2 – despite good reviews
Time Bandits has run out of time
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
10 blockbuster movies coming to Netflix, Amazon, Apple TV+ and Disney+ soon
There are some great films heading to streaming services – here are 10 highlights
By Brian Comber Published