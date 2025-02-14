Apple TV gets a Prime Video update that makes it so much better to use
The Amazon Prime Video app for Apple TV has been updated with a fresh look and enhanced features
Quick Summary
The Amazon Prime Video app for Apple TV has been updated with a host of new, dedicated features.
There's new support for the Siri Remote, for starters, while search has been greatly improved.
It's a busy week for Apple TV, not only do we now have a native app for Android – something that's taken years to arrive – but the Prime Video app for the set-top-box has been given a much-needed refresh.
First arriving in 2017, the Amazon Prime Video Apple TV app has gone through a fair few changes over the years. However, there's always been something missing – it's rarely used the capabilities of Apple's hardware, offering a bog-standard experience instead. It was hardly suitable for one of the best streaming devices around.
Now though, the app has been redesigned to take advantage of the last few generations of Apple TV box, including the latest Apple TV 4K and the Apple TV HD released in 2015.
You can now swipe on the Siri Remote to scroll through shows, and use the touchpad for numerous interactions, including fast-forwarding and rewinding.
Search has been greatly improved too, with more responsive results appearing as you type, plus voice functionality now baked in.
New accessibility features have been added, while the whole service gets a facelift, with higher-resolution marquees for shows and movies. New sounds play when navigating, too.
The new Amazon Prime Video app is available to download on Apple TV boxes now. If you haven't received the update yet, you may need to check for it on your device's App Store.
How much is Amazon Prime Video?
Amazon Prime Video is available as part of an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs £8.99 / $14.99 / A$9.99 per month or £95 / $139 / A$79.99 for a whole year. You can also sign up for a 30-day free trial period if you're not already a member.
The basic package includes ad-supported streaming, although unlike other services, you still get 4K HDR video and surround sound with the free version. However, if you pay an additional £2.99 / $2.99 / A$2.99 per month, not only do you remove the adverts, you also get Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support.
It's also worth noting that an Amazon Prime subscription includes free next-day delivery on thousands of items, Prime Gaming, Prime Reading and a whole lot of other benefits. You get access to Amazon's own sales prices too – on Prime Day, for example.
