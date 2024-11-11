Amazon's biggest sci-fi hit gets 80s superstar boost for season 2

Quick Summary
The second season of Fallout will reportedly see Macaulay Culkin join the cast.
The Home Alone star is said to have taken a recurring role in the new season of one of Amazon Prime Video's most successful series.
The second season of Amazon Prime Video's biggest sci-fi show has reportedly started filming already and it looks like there's a surprise new member of the cast.
Fallout has been a resounding success story for the streaming service so far, with season 1 scoring 94% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, securing 16 Emmy Awards nominations, and breaking viewing records.
Now its production company, Killer Films, is set to add a huge 80s superstar to the fray, to help the follow-up hit similar heights.
According to Deadline's sources, Home Alone lead Macaulay Culkin will play a new recurring character in Fallout season 2.
The cult icon will reportedly appear as a "crazy genius type" in the new season, which will also see the return of Ella Purnell as Lucy, Aaron Moten as Maximus, and Walton Goggins as The Ghoul.
Culkin is, of course, most famous for playing Kevin McCallister in the first two Home Alone movies – both of which are available on Disney+ to watch as we enter the holiday season. We're also partial to his performances in Richie Rich and Uncle Buck (which predated Home Alone).
However, he's also been keeping himself busy in recent times – not only online where he's become somewhat a viral sensation, but also in guest roles in American Horror Story and The Righteous Gemstones.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Fallout will surely be his biggest part in many years though, considering just how loved the games adaptation has proved. If you've not seen it yet, you really need to get yourself a Prime subscription and binge the first season.
You can currently sign up for a month's free trial of Amazon Prime and cancel at any time before the first payment is due. You'll have plenty of time to watch the show and plenty of other top-notch programming on the platform that way.
And you'll get access to many of Amazon's exclusive Black Friday Lightning Deals and free next-day delivery, to boot.
