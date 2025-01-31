Amazon Prime Video this February: the 5 best new shows and movies

We're right on the cusp of February as it stands, which for many of us means one thing – looking forward to some new additions to all of the best streaming services we subscribe to. If your platform of choice is Amazon Prime Video, it looks like you're about to have a bumper month.

February 2025 will see more than one highly-anticipated show return to the streamer, along with some welcome original movies, so I've sifted through everything being added to find you some highlights. These are the top shows and movies that you should have on your watchlist, along with the dates when they'll actually start streaming.

Reacher Season 3

REACHER Season 3 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: Thursday 20 February

Reacher is one of my favourite shows in Prime Video's entire library, not least because I've read every single one of the novels that it's based on. So, trust me when I say that I'm as hyped as anyone for its return for a third season in a few weeks. It promises to tell one of Reacher's most bruising stories.

In particular, as Reacher goes undercover in an attempt to bring down a crime ring, he'll come up against one of his most notorious and memorable adversaries – Paulie. This hulking giant is significantly bigger than our already-huge protagonist, so expect some extraordinarily musclebound fights to come up more than once.

My Fault: London

My Fault: London - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: Thursday 13 February

If you're less into action scenes and more keen on romance, then My Fault: London could be right up your street. It's going to offer up a steamy tale of forbidden love and lust, centring around a young woman who relocates to London with her mother when she remarries.

Thrust into British high society, she soon realises that there's a major spark between her and her new stepbrother, which takes things into dangerous territory. The film promises a saucy love affair, but also some high-stakes scenes of its own, from street races to underground fight clubs.

Doubters to Believers Liverpool FC: Klopp’s Era

OFFICIAL TRAILER | Doubters to Believers Liverpool FC: Klopp's Era - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: Friday 28 February

Prime Video has long had its mitts on some of the best sports documentary series on the planet, including its anthologies of All or Nothing shows, but this one will be way closer to my own heart. It'll tell the story of Jurgen Klopp's time at Liverpool FC, taking them from also-rans to title-winners.

The show will have particularly close access to the final six months of Klopp's time at the club, so there should be plenty of revealing interviews and moments to explore. This sort of access to a club like Liverpool doesn't come around all that much, and it's perfectly timed given how the team's doing right now.

Invincible Season 3

Invincible Season 3 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: Thursday 6 February

Invincible has become a fan favourite, to the point where calling it a cult classic feels like it would be underestimating its appeal. This story of superheroes without proper checks and balances on their power leans into the bloody action to make for a compelling one-two punch with The Boys, also on Prime Video.

Its third season hasn't been nearly as long coming as the second, and it'll also air without a break in the middle, unlike last time. So, fans can sink into a season of intrigue and doubtless some shocking twists without having to worry about huge gaps between episodes.

Newtopia

Newtopia - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: Friday 7 February

My final pick will arrive nice and early in the month, and could be the next breakout hit from South Korea. This comedic but also gory show takes a funny, skewed look at what a zombie apocalypse could look like, as its two protagonists desperately try to meet up in a city falling apart thanks to the undead.

They broke up just before things starting to happen, and realising that it might have been a mistake, their mission becomes to put things right. Sadly for them, those zombies and the military fighting them might have to something to say about the matter. Newtopia looks like great fun, so definitely check out its trailer, above, to see if it has something for you.