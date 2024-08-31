Amazon Prime Video's top 5 new shows and movies to stream this September

Amazon Prime Video has gone from strength to strength over the years, and there's no doubt that a huge part of what makes any of the best streaming services tick is a regular cadence of new arrivals.

This September proves to be no different, as Amazon seeks to navigate the end of the summer heat by giving us plenty of options to chill out by watching – and at least two of its very biggest shows will be airing through the month.

We've brought those and other highlights together here to tell you what you shouldn't miss if you're a Prime Video subscriber looking to fill up your evenings with viewing goodies.

The Grand Tour: One For The Road

The Grand Tour: One For The Road | Official Teaser | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: Friday September 13th

When Amazon was first making a splash with its streaming service, reuniting the big three presenters of Top Gear was one of its earliest power plays, and The Grand Tour has appeared intermittently since then.

Now, though, it's coming to an end in the form of one more big special – and looking to go out with a splash. One For The Road promises another massive road trip Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May, and it'll practically be a filmic experience. If you're a fan of their chemistry and camaraderie, there's every chance you'll want to tune in.

The Rings of Power: Season 2

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power | Season 2 â€“ Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming: throughout September

If The Grand Tour represents Prime Video's past, The Rings of Power is very much its present – and it's back with a mammoth second season, which premiered right at the end of August with the first three episodes.

You can expect a weekly dose each week in September, though, so you'll want to make it part of your plans each week if you're a big Tolkein fan. The early signs are that this second outing might be a little more balanced and well-paced than the first, but it's certainly just as epic in both budget and scale, looking every bit like the hugely expensive enterprise it has been for Amazon.

Killer Heat

Streaming from: Thursday 26th September

This is quite the rarity – a streaming debut that's due in the next month but hasn't had a trailer or even any real promotion as yet. You can draw your own conclusions about whether that means Killer Heat will be a sneaky hit or a massive dud, but its cast is interesting.

Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Richard Madden and Shailene Woodley, it'll adapt a Jo Nesbø short story about a high-stakes love triangle playing out on a remote Greek island, and should be nice and tense. We're extremely intrigued to see a trailer or teaser for the movie, which should surely surface very soon.

A Very Royal Scandal

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Streaming from: Thursday 19th September

Not to be confused with Scoop, A Very Royal Scandal is another hot take on the famously disastrous Prince Andrew interview conducted by Newsnight a few years ago.

It stars Ruth Wilson as Emily Maitlis and Michael Sheen as Prince Andrew, and aims to tell the story of how the interview came together and then unfolded before the cameras – although whether it can add anything substantially new to the conversation will be interesting.

It also doesn't have a trailer yet, which shows Amazon is leaving it late on a few things. Building the tension, we suppose...

UEFA Champions League

(Image credit: TF-Images/TF-Images via Getty Images)

Streaming from: Tuesday 17th September

This year Prime Video is adding another feather to its footballing bow (if you're in the UK, that is). It'll have one game per week from the UEFA Champions League – the top pick from each Tuesday round of games.

With the new schedule and Swiss tournament system that the tournament is following, this could make for some extremely high-quality match-ups as things unfold, and the streamer has brought together a crack team to cover all those games.

Once the knockouts arrive, this system will continue with whatever the most exciting game on a Tuesday is.