5 most eagerly-anticipated shows coming to streaming in 2025

Looking back, 2024 was a truly great year for television. We were treated to hit after hit, while many Hollywood megastars found their way onto the small screen for the first time. And, on top of that, the sheer level of lavish production on show pretty much eclipsed most cinema releases.

There honestly has never been a better time to be a TV fan.

But, how will 2025 fare? Can it reach the high bar set by the last 12-months, even exceed it? Here are five shows coming to streaming services that we're eagerly awaiting ourselves, plus where you'll be able to watch them.

Severance — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Severance – Season 2 (Apple TV+)

Fans of the obscure, the weird, the unsettling and the amazing, your two-year wait is almost at an end!

Season 2 of this amazing Apple TV+ show hits our screens in January and promises to finally continue the story after almost a three-year absence. It's also strangely a show that's as criminally ignored as it is amazing, so let's hope this second season puts it even more firmly on the map.

Severance tells the tale of Mark (Adam Scott) who leads a team of workers that are purposely oblivious to their lives outside of the office. They have each agreed to have their memories inside and outside work surgically separated, in order to keep what they do an absolute secret.

Everything changes though when Mark starts to have suspicions.

It is a fascinating show, with real depth and intrigue. It is absolutely addictive and so the three-year wait has been almost unforgivable!

If you haven't already, please catch up on the first season right now and join the underground.

Coming In 2025 | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Daredevil: Born Again (Disney+)

After what seems to have been an absolute age of delays, legal wrangling, production setbacks, and studio sell offs, it's almost time for Daredevil to hit the screens again.

After transferring the Netflix Originals to Disney+, Daredevil: Born Again will be the first all-new season to star Charlie Cox's Man Without Fear on the platform, although viewers have been promised a continuation of the darker themes and adult rating the first run was renowned for. This will be Marvel for grown-ups once again, and we're all here for it.

With Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin and a much-rumoured appearance by Jon Bernthal's Punisher, the series promises to be even more of what fans have been waiting for – good, quality, adult superhero drama.

Stranger Things 5 | Title Tease | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Stranger Things – Season 5 (Netflix)

There really is absolutely nothing more that needs to be said about Stranger Things.

Quite possibly the most successful Netflix franchise of all time, it's a show that has encapsulated the cultural zeitgeist, having been watched by literal billions. It is now so deeply rooted in popular culture that it has become a household name.

Season 5 will premiere at "some point" in early 2025, with eight almost feature-length episodes to finish the story once and for all.

The original cast is all back on board and all we have to do is sit back, enjoy and try and overlook the fact that all the kids are now in their late 70s.

Coming In 2025 | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Andor – Season 2

Inarguably the best Star Wars show ever made, Andor has been lauded by critics and fans alike – proving you can make a prequel in the same universe that doesn't suck.

It single-handedly revitalised a stale and stagnant franchise, in fact, by injecting tense, well-written drama and superior acting into the series.

Now season 2 will soon enough be on us, with the original cast back again alongside writer/director Tony Gilroy. It promises to once again save a failing IP and remind us as to why we all fell in love with Star Wars in the first place.

IT: Welcome to Derry (2024) - First Trailer | Max Original - YouTube Watch On

Welcome to Derry (Max / Sky / Now)

Considering the popularity of the IT movies and the long term appeal of Stephen King’s legendary novel, it's surprising that it has taken until now for a fully formed, high budget television series to be made. But better late than never.

With Bill Skarsgard back as Pennywise (the dancing clown who feeds on children) and original director Andy Muschetti still in control, this promises to be an extension of the two amazing movies.

It is set before them however, telling the origin tale of Pennywise's as he terrorises the town of Derry.

There's no set premiere date just yet but this one will absolutely be worth the wait!