10 unmissable movies to watch and stream this spring and summer

Nothing says summer like a packed movie theatre, popcorn and the latest big budget blockbuster blowing up on the big screen!

This year Hollywood seems to be going all out to grab our money, and to make sure we all emerge pale and withdrawn in November. There's a bumper crop of films coming up, that's for sure.

Here then, is our picks of the 10 best movies set for release in spring and summer, with debuts on streaming services to follow soon after. Enjoy.

Novocaine | Official Trailer (2025 Movie) - Jack Quaid, Amber Midthunder - YouTube Watch On

Novocaine – out now

Over the last few years, Jack Quaid has slowly but surely built himself up to being a reliable face on our screens. From hit TV shows like The Boys to roles in movies such as Scream and Companion, he has secured his place in Hollywood as the "charming everyman".

However, Novocaine marks his first real jump into the action hero genre.

He plays Nate, a man incapable of feeling physical pain who turns this rare condition to his advantage in a brutal and violent quest to find his missing girlfriend. Big, stupid, violent fun follows in a film that seemingly doesn't take itself too seriously.

It should be a perfect pick me up during a current run of very serious, deep and intellectual cinema releases.

A Minecraft Movie | Final Trailer - YouTube Watch On

A Minecraft Movie – 4 April

Nothing says summer movie like a brightly-coloured, CGI-laden computer game adaptation.

As with the hugely successful Super Mario Bros. Movie a couple of years ago, A Minecraft Movie is based on a massive gaming franchise and sports a well-known cast, bold visuals, and what seems to be a joke-filled script.

I'm pretty sure that there's a plot, but honestly I don't think it really matters. Audiences will flock to see a world they've been immersed in for years, all brought to the big screen with lavish attention. That will surely be enough.

There's no danger of A Minecraft Movie influencing award seasons, but there can be no doubt that it will prove popular at the box office this Easter.

Warfare | Official Trailer | Experience It In IMAX® - YouTube Watch On

Warfare – 10 April

After the huge success of the gripping Civil War, writer and director Alex Garland returns to the world of modern combat with Warfare.

Set during the infamous Battle of Ramadi – a particularly long and bloody siege during the second Iraq War – the film follows US Army SEAL team members as they battle to take the city and survive.

Early footage looks raw, gritty and seemingly retains hyper realism, as with Garland's last film.

Warfare won't appeal to everyone, but fans of the writer's work and those who just like their movies a bit more grown up, will find this a real treat.

Sinners | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Sinners – 18 April

With huge hits like the Creed movies and Black Panther behind him, there's no denying that Ryan Coogler is one of the hottest and most reliable directors today. His working relationship with actor Michael B Jordan has proved successful time and time again and now in 2025, they once again team up to give us Sinners.

Seemingly set in the early 1920s, the film follows twin brothers (both played by Jordan) as they attempt to leave their troubled lives behind and return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that nothing but evil awaits them there.

The trailers have already shown us the nature of this evil, the level of violence and gore in the movie, and what we should expect… and we love it!

Looking very much like an up to date Dusk Till Dawn, the film looks beautiful. It has a fantastic cast headed up by Jordan, and looks gritty and visceral. Just be wary if you're nervous of jumpscares, gore and machine guns.

The Accountant 2 | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The Accountant 2 – 25 April

Ben Affleck's 2016 action thriller The Accountant was something of a sleeper hit. Released to very little fanfare, the film has grown popular on the likes of Amazon Prime Video to the point where a follow up movie became inevitable.

This April we finally get to see if it was a one hit wonder or a franchise that can support and justify a second film.

With Affleck back as the titular accountant, and Jon Bernthal (The Bear, The Punisher) as his brother, it seems the film has seized on what made the first so successful and just doubled down.

There'll be more action, more explosions, more insane shootouts and the choice to probably keep little things like plot and dialogue to a necessary minimum. Certainly, director Gavin O’Connor seems to have everything well in hand.

Big stupid fun.

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* | Teaser Trailer | Only In Theaters May 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Thunderbolts* – 2 May

A superhero movie following a bunch of rag tag anti heroes, thrown together despite their obvious differences and forced to work together for the common good? Is that the new Suicide Squad? No? This is Marvel, you say?

Welcome to the world of The Thunderbolts* – peculiar asterisk and all.

This May, Marvel Studios is throwing together characters from the MCU in what it hopes will be the blockbuster of the summer. To be fair, it has a fantastic cast to draw on, a seemingly huge budget, and what seems to be a genuinely sharp and funny script. This could well be the film to turn the tide for the franchise.

28 YEARS LATER – Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

28 Years Later – 20 June

Hitting our screens 23 years after the release of the original 28 Days Later, the second sequel sees director Danny Boyle reunite with writer Alex Garland for another slice of clever zombie drama.

28 Years Later is long awaited and eagerly anticipated, that's for sure. It features a world that's changed in almost three decades since outbreak of the rage virus, and hence focuses on the small groups of survivors who have found ways to exist amidst the infected.

Featuring a stunning cast that includes Ralph Fiennes, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, and Jack O’Connell, this instalment of the franchise promises to shock and upset as much as the original. It'll be an essential watch this year.

Jurassic World Rebirth | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Jurassic World Rebirth – 2 July

More dinosaurs! Bigger dinosaurs! Mutant dinosaurs?!? That seems to have been the studio brief when it was decided to move forward with this new chapter in the Jurassic World franchise. And we're all fine with that!

The latest instalment of the old dino classic is sure to push the CGI to the limits, thrill audiences and with the introduction of Scarlett Johansson to the cast, add a bit of star power that has arguably been lacking in the last few movies.

The plot once again involves the collection of DNA or something (do we really care?), but it's mainly there to again provide huge set pieces, enormous dinosaurs and lots of running.

Man of Steel - Official Trailer 3 [HD] - YouTube Watch On

Superman – 11 July

James Gunn’s huge reboot / refresh / reimagining of the classic Superman saga finally hits screens on 11 July and the entire cinema-going world seems to be holding its breath waiting.

Directed by Gunn and starring David Corenswet as the titular Man of Steel, this could well be the film to save cinemas over the summer. But then again, it could be the final nail in the coffin of the delicate DC comic universe.

We certainly hope not. It's certainly looking good so far, with an excellent cast including Nathan Fillion, Alan Tudyk, Milly Alcock, Nicholas Hoult and Frank Grillo.

Movie audiences need to get behind this one as we all need a bit of hope and heroism these days, that's for sure.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps | Official Teaser | Only in Theaters July 25 - YouTube Watch On

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – 25 July

With a huge payday safely in the bank from the recent Deadpool & Wolverine, Marvel has its hopes, and the hopes of the MCU, firmly set on the success of yet another reboot for its Fantastic Four franchise.

This time though, the heroic family have returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and are played by a cast that surely do no wrong. It gives us the impression that The Fantastic Four: First Step could be the hit that the studio really needs (if Thunderbolts* doesn't soar before it).

You'll be getting alternate dimensions and timelines, the Silver Surfer, and the proper movie appearance of the legendary villain Galactus – big hat and all. Indeed, there seems to be almost unlimited scope for huge CGI moments, character development, and dramatic change within the universe.

It should be massive and is an absolute must to watch on the biggest screen possible!