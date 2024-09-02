10 must-see TV shows coming soon to Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Apple TV+ and more

2024 has been a fantastic year for television so far and by the looks of what's to come in the remaining months, the streaming giants are not finished with us just yet!.

There are some huge new shows and seasons to debut on the streaming services soon, with sci-fi, superheroes, horror, drama and mystery all catered for.

So here's our pick of 10 shows still to come that you really shouldn't miss. And in chronological order too.

Slow Horses Season 4

Service: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Release date: 4 September 2024

We don't need to say much about how amazing Slow Horses is.

After three seasons of some of the best television in the last decade, Gary Oldman returns to lead his team of MI5 rejects into yet another tale of intrigue, murder and, this time, terrorism.

This really is peak television with a fantastic cast, scripts that are as sharp as a razor and huge production values. You just need to ask yourself whether you're going to watch weekly or be strong and wait till they are all screened for a big binge.

Agatha All Along

Service: Disney+

Disney+ Release date: 18 September 2024

With powerful witch Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) left powerless at the end of 2021’s Wandavision, this new Disney+ series will see everyone's favourite Marvel side character look to regain what she lost and take revenge on those who crossed her.

Agatha All Along is perhaps surprisingly the first live action series devoted to a Marvel character that does not have their own comic book series. However, Disney hopes this will bring audiences back to the fold after what can only be described as a few disappointing MCU shows. Expect a mix of magic, music, horror and humour.

The Penguin

Service: Max (US), Sky, Now (UK)

Max (US), Sky, Now (UK) Release date: 19 September 2024

A spin-off of the 2022 blockbuster movie The Batman, this limited series sees Colin Farrell reprise his role as Oswald Cobblepot, better known as the eponymous Penguin.

Looking as dark, gritty and adult as the film it follows, this series could well catch everyone by surprise and really bring the underworld of Gotham City to life through a story of Cobblepot’s rise to power.

There's likely to be violence, murder, heavy prosthetics and questionable American accents.

Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story

Service: Netflix

Netflix Release date: 19 September 2024

Ryan Murphy continues his ongoing domination of all things Netflix with the second part to his Monsters anthology franchise.

With Dahmer proving to be a massive success for the streaming platform in 2022, we now get The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story. It tells the true (grim) tale of the Menendez brothers, who in 1989 murdered their parents resulting in global outrage and a very public trial.

As with all Murphy productions this will likely garner plenty of public complaints, but will no doubt be essential viewing.

Disclaimer

Service: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Release date: 11 October 2024

Apple has a long history of casting huge A-list actors into its originals and Disclaimer is no different.

Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett plays Catherine Ravensroft, a journalist whose career has been built on revealing the long forgotten (and hidden) secrets of respected institutions. However, this time she finds herself drawn into her own investigation.

We fully expect beautiful cinematography, huge production values and what will no doubt be a stunning central performance from Blanchett (as always).

Rivals

Service: Hulu (US), Disney+ (UK)

Hulu (US), Disney+ (UK) Release date: 18 October 2024

In the 80s, Jilly Cooper ruled the world when it came to raunchy, pulp novels about power, money and sex. And, in October, Disney is bringing this to the screen in the form of Rivals. It'll be available on Hulu in the States, Disney+ in the UK.

An all star cast includes David Tennant, Aidan Turner, Victoria Smurfit and (yes) Danny Dyer, who guide us through a tale of business rivalry that will no doubt have pulses racing.

It should be perfect binge-watch material.

The Day of the Jackal

Service: Peacock (US), Sky, Now (UK)

Peacock (US), Sky, Now (UK) Release date: 7 November 2024

This Peacock production is a 2024 retelling of the classic 1973 film of the same name – itself an adaptation of the much-loved Frederick Forsyth novel.

This time, Eddie Redmayne takes over from Edward Fox as the Jackal – a crack assassin who must be stopped before he completes his mission. It looks to honour the feel and tone of the original book but with a modern take.

The original is still a classic and well worth a watch, although this TV remake will surely be equally great, especially with Redmayne in the lead role.

Dune: Prophecy

Service: Max (US), Sky, Now (UK)

Max (US), Sky, Now (UK) Release date: November 2024 (TBC)

The huge success of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune movies have opened the door to what could well be a torrent of spin-off shows. The first is Dune: Prophecy, which is set in the same universe, but tells a different story with new characters.

Huge budget and lavish, the HBO show centres on the lives and mission of the Bene Gesserit sisterhood as they strive to control the galaxy and the imperium through silent and underhanded means. It's based on the novel Sisterhood of Dune by Brian Herbert, and with a huge, all-star cast.

It promises to be something very special indeed, and will surely be essential viewing for any fans of the franchise.

Secret Level

Service: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Release date: 10 December 2024

From the makers of the successful Love, Death & Robots series, this 15-episode anthology of adult-animated short stories is set in the worlds of some of the most famous video games with each episode being a celebration of the franchise.

There'll be stories based on Dungeons & Dragons, Warhammer 40,000, Unreal Tournament and Mega Man, with each episode being standalone. There will also be a focus on different animation styles throughout.

Fans of gaming and animation could find this a fantastic addition to the Prime Video catalogue.

Squid Game Season 2

Service: Netflix

Netflix Release date: 26 December 2024

And finally, the world-changing, surprise Netflix phenomenon is back this year in what promises to be one of the biggest releases of 2024.

Not much is known regarding the second seasons's plot a yet, but with Lee Jung-Jae back as Gi-Hun and pretty much all the money in the world being thrown at it, the second season of Squid Game promises to be huge.

It also releases on Boxing day as a big old Netflix Christmas treat... perfect!