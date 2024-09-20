10 blockbuster movies coming to Netflix, Amazon, Apple TV+ and Disney+ soon

Streaming platforms have experience unimaginable growth over the last few years, and show no sign of stopping anytime soon. Even the emergence of new services hasn't seemed to hamper streaming figures too much – and with all that choice, surely we all benefit.

The only problem is finding something to watch amongst the many millions of hours of TV shows and movies. And that's where we come in... we keep our eye out for the best content launching on the multiple streaming services, to give you our picks on what to cue up next.

Indeed, we're even looking into the T3 crystal ball to see what's yet to come. So here are our recommendations of the movies coming to the biggest platforms before the end of 2024, plus where you'll be able to watch them.

A few of them have even been released very recently, so can be enjoyed right now.

Back to Black

Where: Netflix

Netflix Available: now

This 2024 biopic of singer Amy Winehouse was a surprise success in cinemas and has now found its way onto Netflix.

Back to Black features a great central performance from Marisa Abela as Winehouse, and with support from the likes of Eddie Marsan and Jack O’Connell, the film follows the life of the troubled star from her early days, through her rise to stardom and then her final days in 2011.

With many scenes filmed on location at the real clubs she performed in around London, there is a sense of authenticity around the film that only adds to her legacy.

Plane

Where: Netflix

Netflix Available: now

There are films out there that rely on incredible direction, intelligent, well written scripts and award winning performances, then there is Plane.

This 2023 action movie stars the always reliable Gerard Butler and sets its stall as being Die Hard on a plane, then on an island very early. And at no point does it let physics, realism or logic stop it from being stupidly entertaining.

Do not expect any kind of common sense to raise its head during the two hour run time, so if you come into this expecting absolute stupidity then you will have a great time. It's crazy but a whole load of fun.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Where: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Available: now

Working not so much as a spinoff from the Shrek movies, but more as a film existing within the same universe (the Shrekiverse???), Puss In Boots: The Last Wish dropped into cinemas and VOD in 2022 with very little fanfare and even less publicity.

Expecting it to be simply another of those "straight to DVD" style affairs, movie critics and audiences alike were amazed to find a stand alone feature animation that was in so many ways superior to anything else in the franchise.

The animated feature tells a solid story with a sharp and funny script. There's also great voice work from the ensemble cast, including Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, Olivia Colma, Florence Pugh and Ray Winstone. While the animation is absolutely stunning, with a beautiful new style that is so much better that anything that the Shrek movies have done before.

Paddington 2

Where: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Available: 26 September 2024

There are many people out there who, when asked what the greatest film ever made is, skip past the predictable, boring (and incorrect) answer of The Godfather, Citizen Kane or Shawshank Redemption and go with the far more considered and correct answer of Paddington 2.

It's not often that a film hits the mark in every single way, but this 2017 sequel absolutely does. It is the cinematic equivalent to being given a nice long hug and a good cup of tea – it's impossible to watch this and not feel infinitely better afterwards.

The cast is perfect, the score is beautiful and the direction and cinematography is fully on point. But it's not a film where the technical aspects need to be considered, it just makes you feel nice, that everything will just be fine and the sun will definitely be out tomorrow. It also shows the entire world that Hugh Grant makes the best bad guy ever.

Wolfs

Where: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Available: 27 September 2024

It seems that, in 2024, it is almost impossible to believe that a film starring Brad Pitt and George Clooney, helmed by Jon Watts (director of all the huge Marvel Spider-man movies), and with the huge production power of Apple could be as under-marketed and unknown as Wolfs.

With almost zero publicity, no buzz and with very few people even knowing it exists, this thriller about two lone-wolf fixers assigned to the same job reaches us at the end of September and could well be a sleeper hit. It has a fantastic cast, great director and, from the trailer, is looking lavish and a whole load of fun. This one definitely deserves a watch.

The Platform 2

Where: Netflix

Netflix Available: 10 October 2024

The unexpected success of 2019’s The Platform, a sci-fi flick set in a dystopian future prison and featuring tones of cannibalism, led to Netflix commissioning a sequel, but here we are.

Very little is known about The Platform 2 so far, but expect more gore, more horror, more discomfort, and more thinly-veiled social commentary.

Road Diary: Bruce Springteen And The E Street Band

Where: Disney+

Disney+ Available: 25 October 2024

Over the last couple of years, Disney has produced a raft of really high concept, high production value, musician-led documentaries. With the recent Taylor Swift Eras live tour, a full series following Bon Jovi and an upcoming Elton John doc, it seems to be cornering the market on this genre.

Road Diary chronicles the behind-the-scenes preparation for Springsteen’s 2023-2024 world tour, the trials, the failures and the sheer joy of him and his music. Still seeming to love what he does, this promises to be an absolute treat for fans.

Blitz

Where: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Available: 22 November 2024

Directed by the outstanding Steve McQueen (12 Years a Slave) and with an all-star British cast, including Saoirse Ronan, Harris Dickinson, Kathy Burke, Benjamin Clementine and Stephen Graham, Blitz promises to be a bold and lavish look at London during the Blitz of the 1940s. Specifically of those who lived and survived it day to day.

Little is currently known of the plot, but with McQueen at the helm as writer and director there is no doubt over the level of quality we should expect, especially with Apple providing the budget. Keep your eyes out for this one when it lands at the end of November.

Spellbound

Where: Netflix

Netflix Available: 22 November 2024

This new original animated story from Netflix simply could not have a better pedigree. Directed by Vicky Jensen (of Shrek movie fame) and written and produced by none other that John Lasseter (writer and producer of A Bugs Life, Cars and, of course, Toy Story) this sees a tenacious princess forced to go on a daring quest to save her family after a mysterious spell transforms her parents into monsters. It is surely destined to be a huge hit.

It has a great voice cast too, including Rachel Zegler, John Lithgow, Nicole KIdman, Javier Bardem and Jenifer Lewis.

Elton John: Never Too Late

Where: Netflix

Netflix Available: 12 December 2024

Elton John: Never Too Late is a fly-on-the-wall showcase of never before seen concert footage of Elton over the last 50 years, mixed with hand written journals and present day footage of the global superstar. That should be enough here to keep even the most hardcore fan happy.

Expect interviews with friends, family and rivals, drama, heartbreak and for you to discover a complete understanding of why the man is quite possibly one of the greatest ever living artists. It'll also act as an awesome sing-along movie!