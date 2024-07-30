Sky VIP customers are getting a great Lego-themed offer – but you'll need to be quick

Quick Summary If you're a Sky VIP customer, there's an unmissable offer waiting in your My Sky app. That snags you discount tickets to a popular tourist attraction.

With the modern advent of the best streaming services, it's fair to have assumed that traditional means of viewing TV might have waned. These services tend to be a little more on-trend, offering shows and movies which are tailored specifically to their audience.

Still, you certainly can't fault Sky for how they've navigated these changing tides. Between holding firm on offering a fantastic TV package and creating cool new products like Sky Glass and Sky Stream, the brand has still found a way of offering great incentives for users.

That's exactly what is on offer right now for Sky VIP customers. Head into the VIP section of the My Sky app right now, and you can redeem a code for cut-price Legoland tickets!

Anyone with kids will know just how valuable that is, particularly with the summer holidays now upon us. So, how easy are they to use? And just how big is the discount? Let's take a look.

How to get cheap Legoland tickets via Sky VIP

As mentioned, you'll need to head into the Sky VIP section of your My Sky app. From there, you'll be able to redeem a unique code, which is valid for up to four tickets at the park. Those can be redeemed in any mix of adults and children, too.

Those tickets are incredible value at just £17.50 each. You'd usually pay £54 for the same tickets, making this an unmissable saving.

All of the codes are offered on a first come, first served basis. That means you'll need to act fast to redeem them, before they're all gone.

The tickets can be used for visits up to the 3rd of November 2024. That gives users a decent lead time, to be able to book a suitable trip for them.

If you have access to Sky VIP, this is an unmissable deal.