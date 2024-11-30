Forget the Millennium Falcon – I'm buying the Lego Imperial Star Destroyer instead

With Black Friday now in the rear view mirror and Cyber Monday fast approaching, there's a wide array of deals to be had right now. It's the weekend for shopping bargains, with massive price cuts on everything from big TVs to luxury watches.

One thing I'm always keeping an eye out for is a great Lego deal. I love building Lego sets to unwind, but it's no secret that they're costly things. One of the favourites of the T3 team is the Lego Millennium Falcon – but I'm going to the dark side with this Imperial Star Destroyer set instead.

That's got a 15% price cut right now – down to just £126.99 at Amazon.

That's a much more palatable buy than the Millennium Falcon. While that may be the flagship Star Wars Lego product, it's not exactly friendly on your wallet. The best deal we found this time out took is down to a princely £524.99 before it inevitably sold out.

Personally, I'll be moving to the dark side and picking up the far cheaper Star Destroyer set instead. We've been told for years that the dark side has cookies, but clearly they have the better deals, too.

You'll snag no less than seven minifigures in there, too, including a Darth Vader and a collectable Cal Kestis model. Inside, the level of detail in the bridge and the break room is astounding, with authentic accessories hiding inside too.

There are even spring loaded shooters on the top panel, to simulate the weaponry on there. It's a really detailed piece, which is a perfect gift for superfans and Star Wars aficionados.

While the discount may not be too extreme, it's still a great deal, and it's a comparative bargain. Plus, it's arguably cooler than the Millennium Falcon, and will look great on the shelf once it's done.