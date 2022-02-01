Hints & Tips

FAQs

Does ProBikeKit offer free delivery? Yes. ProBikeKit offers free delivery for orders over £15 but if your order is under £15, you’ll have to pay £2.99. This is the same for Click + Collect, and next day and relaxed delivery options are available. ProBikeKit offers international delivery to many countries, so you’ll need to check the charges for your location.

What is the ProBikeKit returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, ProBikeKit gives you 30 days to return your order from the date that you received it. To start a return, head to your order history and select the product you want to return. Follow the steps to process it online and you have 14 days from then to return your item in the original packaging and labels. ProBikeKit will email you once they’ve received it and will process a return.

How do I track my order? To track your order, locate the tracking link and information that was sent to you in an email from ProBikeKit when you submitted your order. Alternatively, head to your ProBikeKit account and look at your order history.

Can I cancel my order? Customers can cancel their order within 14 days. You’ll have to let ProBikeKit know that you’re cancelling and return your item unopened and in the original packaging.

What payment methods are available? ProBikeKit accepts all major credit and debit cards, American Express, PayPal, Clear Pay, Laybuy, Splitit, Open Pay, Zip, Mode, Trustly, Discover and Klarna.

Is there a ProBikeKit store near me? No. ProBikeKit is an internet-only store so you’ll have to shop online.

How do I contact the ProBikeKit customer service team? To contact ProBikeKit, fill out a contact form on the website, start a live chat with them or message them on Facebook or Twitter.

How to use ProBikeKit discount codes

1. Find the ProBikeKit discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 ProBikeKit discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and head to checkout.

3. Once you've got your items in the basket, add your code in the box marked 'Got a discount code? Enter it here'. Click 'Use Code' and the discount will be applied.

What cycling tech do I need?

(Image credit: ProBikeKit)

With the advancements in cycling, cyclists need more than just a bike and a helmet. Tech has taken over the world of sport, from smartwatches to apps and more. Cycling tech has also become a big part of many cyclists’ gear setup. From interconnected gadgets to smart helmets, there’s a whole range of tech accessories and add-ons that help beginners or professionals improve their rides. But what is cycling tech and what do you need for your cycling journey?

Cycling tech are pieces of technology that you can add on to your bike, wear on your wrist or use separately to monitor your process. Cycling computers are little gadgets that you can attach to your handlebars and use to track your cycle. Cycling computers have GPS to track your run and give you directions, show you your distance, speed and fitness levels like calories burned and your heart rate if you use it with a chest sensor. A smartwatch is also a great piece of wearable technology that you can use to monitor all exercises, including cycling so make sure you get a fitness tracker that’s designed for cycling. You can even get smart helmets if you’re really into your cycling!

Power and cadence meters measure your output while you ride. Power meters show you how efficiently you’re riding, the power you’re exerting and how you can improve this. Cadence meters focus on how quickly you’re making the wheels turn and will measure your speed, pedal strokes and fitness levels.

There are also an abundance of cycling apps for you to use that unlock a full cycling community for you to join. Strava is one of these apps and ProBikeKit has their own cycling club in partnership with them so we definitely recommend signing up for that if you want to push yourself and make some cycling friends.

Winter clothing to wear while cycling

(Image credit: ProBikeKit)

We’re fully into Winter and the icy temperature is making exercising outside a little harder and sometimes, less enjoyable. If you love your outdoor workouts, there’s no reason to give them up purely because of the cold, wet and windy weather. If you’re a cyclist, the weather can affect you even more as you’re going at faster speeds and often being whipped in the face and body by the wind. Rather than pack away your bike until the weather starts to heat up, update your activewear with winter clothing.

While cyclists all seem to love their tight lycra shorts, put these away until the spring/summer time and invest in some warm tights. Bib tights or all-in-ones are also very popular as they go all the way up your body and you don’t have to worry about them loosening or falling down while you ride. Wearing a long sleeved top over a t-shirt or sports bra will keep the warmth in and if you’re riding at night, choose a brightly coloured or high vis one so you can be seen in the dark.

Thick socks are a must for winter workouts but the main accessories you need for the colder months are gloves and even balaclavas. If you’re going at a quick pace on the bike, the weather can feel even colder as it almost slaps you while you ride. Your face and hands are typically the most uncovered part of the body when you workout so cover these up to keep you nice and warm.