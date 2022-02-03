Hints & Tips

FAQs

Does Chain Reaction Cycles offer free delivery? Yes. Free delivery is available on all orders over £20. If your order is under £20, delivery is £2.99. For bulky orders like bikes, frames and turbo trainers, delivery is free.

What’s the Chain Reaction Cycles returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, you have a full 365 days to return it to Chain Reaction Cycles. Make sure your order is unused and in its original packaging. Head to the returns page on the Chain Reaction Cycles to start your return. Once Chain Reaction Cycles have received and inspected your order, a refund will be issued.

How do I track my order? Once your order has been dispatched, you’ll receive a confirmation email with courier tracking information. Use these links and details to track your order.

What payment methods are available? Chain Reaction Cycles accepts all major credit and debit cards, PayPal and PayPal Credit.

Does Chain Reaction Cycles offer insurance? Chain Reaction Cycles offers rider, bicycle and ebike insurance and these insurance policies provide cover for theft, damage, racing and personal injuries. Insurance coverage starts at £3.

Is there a Chain Reaction Cycles store near me? No. Chain Reaction Cycles is an internet-only store so you’ll have to shop online.

How do I contact the Chain Reaction Cycles customer service team? To contact Chain Reaction Cycles, start a live chat or fill out a contact form on their website.

Cycling jackets for Winter

(Image credit: Chain Reaction Cycles)

While we’re slowly but surely heading towards springtime, winter and the cold chill it brings is still here. The winter weather and winds (we’re looking at you, Storm Malik) can make cycling outside extremely off-putting and uncomfortable. However, if you’re wrapped up appropriately and have the right clothing to brave the elements, you can start enjoying cycling in the winter.

One of the essential items you need to start cycling outside is a cycling jacket. A cycling jacket is one of the most important items in your cycling wardrobe, helping you stay dry and warm during harsh weather conditions. The first thing to look out for when buying a cycling jacket is to make sure it’s waterproof or water resistant. Cycling into the rain can make yourself and your clothes even wetter so ensuring your jacket can keep you dry. A hooded cycling jacket is also a great find but you need to consider whether it’ll fit over your helmet. To avoid any confusion with a hood, instead opt for a high collar. A high collar will prevent wind chill and keep all your heat inside while keeping out the cold.

If you’re a night cycler, it’s also important to make sure your cycling jacket is noticeable in the dark. You can either pick a brightly coloured jacket or a high-visibility option so you can safely cycle down dark roads knowing that you can be seen by pedestrians, cars and other cyclists. Chain Reaction Cycles have an extensive collection of cycling jackets and their own cycling jackets guide so you can find the right jacket for you.

The Chain Reaction Cycles Cycle to Work scheme

(Image credit: Chain Reaction Cycles)

Like many bike retailers, Chain Reaction Cycles offers a Cycle to Work scheme to eligible customers and employers who take part in the government’s programme. Established in 1999, the UK governments’ Cycle to Work scheme is a government initiative, designed to reduce pollution, encourage exercise and promote healthy journeys. Employees take a salary sacrifice to save money on bikes and equipment at popular bike retailers, like Chain Reaction Cycles, and the cost is spread over 12-18 months.

To take part in the Chain Reaction Cycles Cycle to Work scheme, first you’ll need to check that the company you work for takes part in the governments’ cycle scheme. Once your employer signs up to the programme, you can choose your cycling and accessories from Chain Reaction Cycles. Once you’ve received your equipment, you can start cycling to work and your salary sacrifice will start.

The Chain Reaction Cycles Cycle to Work scheme helps you save between 32% to 42% on bike equipment, components and clothing. One of the biggest benefits of this scheme is not only saving money, but getting into a fit and healthy lifestyle. People who take part in cycle to work schemes also help minimise the impact on the environment and reduce commuting costs. If you’re unsure what bike or accessories you need, Chain Reaction Cycles can help you find the right gear with their quoting process or by talking to them via live chat.