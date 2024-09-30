Android Auto finally gets Google Maps feature that's been on CarPlay for months

Quick Summary Google is rolling out a feature to allow incident reporting in Google Maps on Android Auto. The feature has been available in Google Maps on Apple CarPlay for some months.

Many drivers are now choosing to use a smartphone-based system in their car, rather than the car's own system. There are two systems going head-to-head here: Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Google has just pushed a new feature to help close the gap with Apple CarPlay.

Ironically, this feature has been available in Google Maps on Apple CarPlay for some months, but has only just made its appearance on its own offering, Android Auto. The feature in question is the ability to report incidents in Maps.

According to 9to5Google, Google is now pushing this feature to users of the Android-based navigation system, meaning you'll be able to contribute to information about the state of the roads. It will let you report things like crashes, traffic, lane closures and so on.

In another twist to this tale, it's strange that it's taken so long for Google to offer this to drivers using Google Maps on Android Auto, seeing as it has been a core feature of Waze for many years. Waze is widely used by drivers, but Google also owns it.

How does incident reporting work on Google Maps?

Within the Google Maps view you'll find a yellow warning triangle. When you come across something to report, you can just tap on this icon and a menu will pop-up offering you relevant things – crash, construction, slow traffic and so on.

All you have to do is tap on what's happening and that's it, you've reported that incident. As more drivers report incidents, Google gets a better picture of what's actually happening on the road, so it can alert other drivers and use that information to better estimate driving times and re-route if necessary.

Of course, you're under no obligation to make those reports, but if you're just sitting in traffic, then it's only a couple of seconds to add to the picture on the roads and that benefits all drivers.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A similar feature has been in Waze for many years, with Waze pitching itself as a community-based navigation app, based largely on this ability to contribute to information about the situation on the roads.

The new feature is rolling out for Google Maps in Android Auto now.