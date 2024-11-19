This is Jaguar, but not as we know it

First images of the new Jaguar branding show the brand is taking a giant leap into the future

Jaguar is about to undergo its biggest reinvention since its inception with a complete new range of electric vehicles. Today, it revealed some of the new branding including a reinterpretation of its iconic logo.

The ethos is a return to the words of its founder, Sir William Lyons, that a 'Jaguar should be a copy of nothing.' The released images feature a palette of bold colours and a new font that feels a world away from what you might expect from the company that was founded in Blackpool in 1922.

Though that famous leaper Jaguar logo is still clearly identifiable, the monogram symbol and device mark show how this brand is pushing back into the upper premium market, with new vehicles expected to be between $100,000 (£79,000) and $200,000 (£160,000).

The branding video, with its brightly dressed models feels more like something that you'd expect from Virgin Atlantic, which is no bad comparison for the auto company. Talk of breaking moulds, deleting ordinary, living vivid and copying nothing feel very modern but it will be interesting to see how this translates into the fleet of EVs.

Jaguar Land Rover has form of making this work though. It's Defender model has gone from classic work horse to luxury brand with its latest incarnation, and Range Rover continues to lead the luxury SUV market – though we're yet to see how it handles a fully electric model outside of the I-Pace, with the electric Range Rover due sometime in 2025.

One thing I am expecting from the new models is a big focus on technology. These flagship cars are likely to feature some of the fastest charging and advanced entertainment systems we've seen from Jaguar Land Rover to date.

More information, including a design vision of the new cars, is due at the Miami Art Week on 2nd December 2024.

Mat Gallagher

As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.

