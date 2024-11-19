This new Supercharger is great news for some Tesla owners

The next generation of Tesla cars could charge much more quickly than what’s possible today, thanks to a new model of Supercharger.

Although Tesla has already revealed its fourth-gen Supercharger, this week the company announced version four of its charger cabinet. This is the hardware that delivers power to the charger, which is then connected to a customer’s car.

The V4 Supercharger can deliver power at up to 250 kW, but when using the new V4 cabinet that figure will double to 500 kW. What that means in the real world, Tesla claims, is the ability to add up to 1,300 miles of range per hour, or potentially a full charge is just 15 minutes.

But, before you leap into your Tesla and plug into the nearest Supercharger, there are some caveats. Firstly, because even the latest versions of Tesla Model 3, Model Y, Model S and Model X use a 400-volt electrical system, they are still limited to a maximum charge rate of 250 kW.

That’s still pretty good, but falls short of the 350 kW Lotus Eletre and 320 kW Porsche Taycan, plus a handful of other EVs. That’s because those cars use an 800-volt system, which can accommodate a higher charge rate and quicker charging. The Tesla Cybertruck is also 800 volts, meaning it can make use of the new, more powerful V4 cabinet and Supercharger combo.

The Cybertruck’s maximum charge rate is a bit of an unknown for now. Tesla has previously claimed 250 kW, but it has been reported elsewhere that 300 or even 350 kW is possible with the right charger. Now though, Tesla’s reveal of the V4 cabinet suggests the full 500 kW could become a reality. The same video, embedded below, suggests how a Cybertruck could gain range at a rate of 1,300 miles per hour of charging.

For now, Tesla says the truck will charge 30 percent more quickly when using the new cabinet and charger. It also said how the V4 cabinet can power eight chargers at once, which is twice as many as before and means reduced hardware and complexity, and therefore more Supercharger sites coming online more quickly.

Next-Gen Tesla Supercharger - YouTube Watch On

Future Teslas will charge more quickly

Although the new charger won’t improve the charge time of today’s Teslas, it lays the groundwork for future models. With the Supercharger now capable of 500 kW, it seems reasonable to predict upcoming Tesla cars will use 800-volt systems and charge well beyond 250 kW.

The new V4 cabinet is also good news for Tesla’s articulated truck, the Semi. The company says the new charger can fill a Semi’s battery at up to 1.2 MW, or 1,200 kW.

When will those new Teslas arrive? A revised Model Y codenamed Juniper is due in early-2025, but it is unlikely to be upgraded to an 800-volt architecture.

For now, it looks like the most powerful Superchargers will be a bonus only for Cybertruck drivers – and, potentially, drivers of other 800-volt EVs. But that will depend on whether Tesla opens its V4 chargers to the public, as it has with some previous-generation stations.