What we know so far about the upcoming 2025 Tesla Model Y ‘Juniper’

QUICK SUMMARY Leaked images suggest a new Tesla Model Y is on the way. Likely to arrive in 2025 with new styling, more range and a revamped interior, here's what we know so far about the so-called Model Y 'Juniper'.

It’s almost half a decade since the Tesla Model Y arrived, and despite occasionally wearing the crown of world’s best-selling EV, it hasn’t yet had a major update.

That’s about to change, with rumours claiming a new version, codenamed Juniper, will land in 2025. Tesla is yet to officially reveal the new car, but a recent up-tick in leaks mean we’re beginning to understand what Elon Musk’s EV company has in store for its most important product.

First, we can look to the recently revised Tesla Model 3 for a hint of what’s to come. It’s highly likely that the new Model Y will receive a similar visual redesign as the 3, with a subtly tweaked front and rear to help reduce drag and increase its all-important range. We hope Tesla manages to cut down on wind noise too, which the current Model Y suffers from more than some of its rivals.

Images of test cars that have been shared online show camouflage applied to their front and rear ends, suggesting this is where the majority of visual changes will be. The windscreen, doors and roof are uncovered and look the same as the current Model Y.

(Image credit: Tesla)

We also expect to see a new interior, with the new Model Y gaining the same 8-inch touchscreen as the current Model 3. Fitted between the front seats, it gives rear passengers access to their own temperature controls, seat heaters, media and other settings.

What we’re keen to see is whether Tesla will give the new Model Y ‘Juniper’ the same stalkless steering wheel as the current Model 3. We criticised that car for moving its indicator and wiper controls from traditional stalks to buttons on the wheel, making it difficult for the driver to use the indicators without taking their eyes off the road, especially at junctions and roundabouts. Will Tesla listen to these safety concerns and keep stalks on the new Model Y, or stick with the same approach? Perhaps it’ll have come up with a new design entirely. We can’t wait to find out.

Fewer changes are expected to the powertrain, says Autocar. The new Model Y’s range will likely increase a little on its predecessor, largely thanks to aerodynamic improvements, while the current car’s speedy 250 kW maximum charge rate will likely remain unchanged, since it’s already ahead of many rivals.

However, Autocar believes the flagship Model Y Performance is likely to receive a “significant” increase in power, in a bid to rival the new Porsche Macan Turbo. Since the Performance version of the Model 3 represented a significant upgrade over the previous generation of Tesla’s quickest Model 3, we expect the new Model Y to get the same sporty treatment.

(Image credit: Tesla)

Lastly, leaked photos published to X (formerly Twitter) in late-July show a new, full-width light bar, complete with embedded ‘Tesla’ lettering and spanning the rear of the car. An interior shot shows very little, other than how the Model Y has the same button-operated doors as before, plus an ambient lighting strip similar to that of the current Model 3.

When will the new Model Y arrive?

Tesla boss Elon Musk said in a June post on X that “no Model Y ‘refresh’ is coming out this year,” which suggests a 2025 launch is more likely. That said, Tesla and Musk aren’t known for their timekeeping, so we wouldn’t suggest you mark your calendar just yet.

The price of the new Model Y is expected to fall roughly in line with the current car, which starts at £44,990 and increases to £52,990 for the Long Range variant and £59,990 for the Model Y Performance.