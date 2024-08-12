Tesla just killed the base model Cybertruck, making the new entry $20k more costly

Quick Summary The base model of the Tesla Cybertruck has just rocketed in price. The brand has shelved the old base model, making their cheapest entry point some $20,000 more expensive.

In the fight to be crowned the best EV on the market, there are a number of models deserving of your attention. From modern start ups to legacy car manufacturers, everyone is getting in on the act, offering beautifully designed vehicles with cool new tech.

In terms of popularity, however, it's hard to overlook Tesla. The brand has attained a cult-like status, with fans of the brand around the globe. And when it comes to Tesla models, they don't get much more popular – and, indeed, controversial – than the Tesla Cybertruck.

The now-iconic pickup truck looks like nothing else you've ever seen. Forged from stainless steel and with a design that looks like it originated in Lego, the truck has proven itself a hit, with CEO Elon Musk stating that over one million orders have been made.

That might start to tail off, though, as the manufacturer has just canned its most affordable model. That puts the entry price for the truck up to a staggering $99,990 – some $20,000 more expensive than it previously had been.

It's not just that model, either. The top-of-the-range model – dubbed the Cyberbeast – has also seen a $20,000 price hike, making that now $119,990. That bags you a tri-motor model, with up to 301 miles of range.

That's a substantial difference, and could serve to put off potential buyers further down the line. In fact, it could well be a tactic to do just that. With in excess of a million orders, it's logical to try and earn as much money as you possibly can.

While it likely won't make them popular, the move could serve to take pressure off of the current production line. If true, that would hopefully allow them to churn out models with a high degree of quality control, pulling the current wait time down somewhat.

In good news for prospective users, anyone looking to order the new base model can expect to receive one this month.