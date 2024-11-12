This even sportier Taycan GTS is the Porsche EV we want most of all

Porsche has announced a new version of its Taycan GTS electric car, boasting more power, quicker acceleration and a new, unique soundtrack to help it stand out from the rest of the Taycan family.

The new GTS completes an entire refresh of the Taycan lineup that Porsche kicked off in early-2024. The German EV family now includes no fewer than 15 variants, with options for single- or dual-motor drivetrains, three body styles, and performance spanning from the entry-level car, right up to the range-topping Taycan Turbo GT.

As with the previous GTS, the new model sits somewhere near the middle of the Taycan range. It’s a dual-motor EV with 700 PS (515 kW) and a 0-62 mph time of just 3.3 seconds (0.4s quicker than its predecessor) and more range than before, up by over 70 miles to a maximum of 390 miles

(Image credit: Porsche)

In a bid to show how the GTS is closer to the Turbo and Turbo S than the lesser Taycan 4S, Porsche has given the new car its own soundtrack. Porsche says the GTS has a sound profile that is analogous to the Taycan Turbo S, adding: “This sound feature seats it apart from other Taycan models.”

In common with other variants of Taycan is the GTS’ fast-charging capability. Using an 800-volt system, the car can charge at up to 320 kW – enough to fill its battery from 10 to 80 percent in under 20 minutes.

Priced from £117,500 (or £118,300 in elongated Sport Turismo guise), the new Taycan GTS puts an emphasis “on all-round dynamic performance,” Porsche says, adding how the car “surpasses its predecessor in almost every discipline…The new models have more power, longer range, accelerate faster and charge in less time with greater stability.”

Like with the previous GTS, the new car has its own chassis tune and Porsche Active Suspension Management is fitted as standard. Porsche’s clever new Active Ride system, which leans and tilts the car to prevent roll, squat and dive – and raises the car to help occupants step in and out – is available as an optional extra.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As with other members of the updated Taycan family, the new GTS is fitted with a rear motor that is more powerful than before. It also has a modified pulse inverter with optimised software, more powerful batteries, revised thermal management, a next-generation heat pump and a “modified recuperation and all-wheel-drive strategy,” Porsche explains.

(Image credit: Porsche)

At 515 kW, total power output for the GTS is up by 75 kW on the previous model. Maximum power is available when Launch Control is enabled, and a boost is also accessible by using Porsche’s new push-to-pass function, which is included with the Sport Chrono options package. This gives a 70 kW boost for up to 10 seconds each time the steering wheel-mounted button is pressed.

Design details exclusive to the Taycan GTS include how both wheel options – 20-inch Turbo S Aero and 21-inch RS Spyder – are painted exclusively in Anthracite Grey, while the front and rear apron inlays are painted high-gloss black, and so too are the bases of the door mirrors.

Inside, the new Taycan GTS shares several interior elements with the Taycan Turbo S, including the use of Porsche’s suede-like Race-Tex fabric. Eighteen-way adjustable sports seats are fitted as standard, along with a Bose surround sound system.