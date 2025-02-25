Apple CarPlay getting a free update that some car owners have wanted for years
The next iOS update will bring some welcome layout changes
Quick summary
There's an update to Apple CarPlay that's arrived with the iOS 18.4 beta.
The new software adds a third row of icons onto the screen for those with a larger display in their car.
Apple CarPlay is the first choice for in-car entertainment and navigation for many drivers, providing that neat link between iPhone and car, and meaning that you’re in a familiar environment as soon as you get into your vehicle. If this sounds like you, then there’s an update heading your way.
Before you get too excited though, it looks like you’ll only benefit from this change if you have a car with a larger display. The update – which looks like it could be part of iOS 18.4 – adds an additional row of icons to the screen. That's great for car owners who'd like to access more apps without having to scroll through menus.
As spotted by MacRumors, it appears that the change is currently part of the iOS 18.4 beta, but that also means it’s not rolling out for all users as yet.
Still, the general release of iOS 18.4 is expected to land early in April, which is when this update should appear for iPhone users.
Back to the issue of size: while this hasn’t been confirmed, it looks like Apple CarPlay is being adapted to work better with larger displays. Rather than just getting the same screen but bigger, the introduction of more icons on the display means there’s a greater benefit for those with larger displays.
As MacRumors identified, the three-row CarPlay version was available in a vehicle with a 14-inch display, while a model with a 9-inch display (using the same beta software) appeared to stick to the current two-row arrangement.
What ever happened to CarPlay 2?
While this is just a minor change that’s coming to CarPlay, some might be wondering about the major reworking that was expected with CarPlay 2. It'll bring greater integration into the car’s system for one unified visual experience when it does arrive but is still missing to date.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Originally promised for 2024 and showcased with Aston Martin and Porsche, there was no sign of the new version of CarPlay through 2024. In January 2025, it was revealed that Apple is continuing to work on the next-gen CarPlay experience with a number of manufacturers, but that the original timeline appears to have been abandoned.
The next big software showcase from Apple is expected at WWDC – expected in June – which might be where we see more of Apple’s future CarPlay plans. Fingers crossed, anyway.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
