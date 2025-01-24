Apple CarPlay 2 officially delayed, but that could be for the best

Quick Summary Apple CarPlay 2 has officially been delayed. I don't think that's a bad thing, either.

Whether you've stuck with a fossil fuelled vehicle, or you've made the switch to one of the best EVs on the market, chances are you'll be aware of Apple CarPlay.

The in-car infotainment system – mirrored by Android Auto for Android phone enthusiasts – is enjoyed by iPhone users around the world. The platform was set to undergo a significant change in 2024, but that never materialised.

Now, the brand has removed all mention of the 2024 date, suggesting that the deadline has indeed been missed. Apple-centric blog, 9to5Mac, received a statement from the brand.

It reads, "The next generation of CarPlay builds on years of success and insights gained from CarPlay, delivering the best of Apple and the automaker in a deeply integrated and customizable experience. We continue to work closely with several automakers, enabling them to showcase their unique brand and visual design philosophies in the next generation of CarPlay."

The key part to take away there, is that the brand is continually working with a wide range of different manufacturers. I think that could spell a much more pleasing end result – even if it takes us a little while longer to get to.

If each individual manufacturer can have a say in how CarPlay looks and operates, it should retain more of a personality. That's really important. If I'm spending the extra on a luxury car, I'd like to see the brand design maintained, even when making use of Apple CarPlay.

It should be a good thing for the market as a whole. Currently, CarPlay and Android Auto feel like great levellers. It doesn't really matter what badge sits on the front – simply plug your phone into the car and the whole system becomes familiar.

Some may see that as a positive, but I'd prefer to see individual brands take more ownership over the experience. Something as simple as a bespoke theme would help to keep things feeling more luxurious.

With no greater detail on exactly what Apple is working on, we'll just have to wait patiently for updates.