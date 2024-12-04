Android Auto gets a significant free Maps upgrade

Quick Summary Incident reports from Waze have started to appear in Google Maps on Android Auto. The new feature should give drivers more information about what's happening on the road as they are driving.

There’s quite a lot happening in the world of Android Auto at the moment, with behind-the-scenes work to boost the audio experience, new lane guidance and, it seems, some improvements to the mapping that’s offered through Google Maps.

We recently reported that Google Maps users had started seeing incident reporting from Waze, but it seems that integration is going further – those Waze reports are also appearing in Android Auto. That means when you’re driving, you’ll also have access to those incident reports, boosting the experience over the raw Google Maps experience.

The change has been reported by 9to5Google, with users sharing the experience on Threads. It shows reports – tagged as coming “from Waze drivers” – right there in the corner of the Android Auto screen when navigating with Google Maps.

This is quite the change: while Waze has been available on Android Auto for some time, we’re now seeing the two mapping services getting closer in their offering.

For those who don’t know, Google bought Waze in 2013 and it’s long been a topic of conversation why the firm has two mapping apps offering driver navigation.

Waze works on community-sourced reporting, allowing users to report incidents, with other drivers subsequently confirming or denying that the problem is still there. Waze is also fun, offering different avatars, while Google Maps has always been a little more serious.

Of course, Google Maps Navigation has carried the beta tag for many many years, something that Google likes to do.

This change will make navigation with Google Maps in Android Auto a little more engaging, with Google taking advantage of the information that it has access to.

Which is the best navigation app on Android Auto?

Android Auto allows you to mirror compatible apps on your car’s head unit, meaning that you can access things like Spotify, WhatsApp and of course mapping services like Waze and Google Maps. The apps run on your phone, meaning that there’s no need to install those apps on the car itself. Android Auto works in the same way as Apple CarPlay.

When it comes to driving, Google Maps is the default, but Waze has been available for many years. The actual navigation experience is much the same, but visually, Waze looks a little more interesting. You can set your own avatar, as well as being able to see other avatars on the road.

Waze has always prided itself on accurate arrival times, but in recent years, there has been a lot of parity between the two services. Google Maps, perhaps, will tend to stick to major routes, while Waze tends to be quicker to find a back route to try and skirt round a problem on the roads. Both have pros and cons.

Waze’s strength has always been the reporting of incidents, as well as the ability to report errors on the map. While these things have been added to Google Maps, Waze was there first. Interestingly, Waze’s best feature – sharing your route – is only available via the app, it doesn’t work in Android Auto or Android Automotive, which is a bit of a downside.

Ultimately, both apps now provide quick searching of routes, clear guidance on the road and plenty of controls. It just remains to be seen if both continue to run separately, or if Google will at some point merge these services together.