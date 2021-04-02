Segway Ninebot MAX G30LP e-scooter review: the fast and the luxurious

There are many compelling reasons to go for the Segway Ninebot Max G30LP, but the top one might just be its price-to-performance ratio.

To be clear, this isn’t going to be at the top of the pile when it comes to the best value e-scooters. We can think of at least two others that deliver largely the same – or perhaps slightly better – performance at somewhat cheaper prices. At the same time, there also aren’t many of them up on that list that come with boosted power, which means that you don’t have a lot of choices if that’s what you’re looking for.

More to the point, finding a powerful electric scooter that won’t cost you over $800 is easier said than done, especially in the US where you almost have to stumble your way onto a trustworthy, albeit lesser-known, brand to find a quality and affordable e-scooter. That makes the Segway Ninebot Max G30LP not just a great find, but an easy one as well.

Still, is this relatively new addition to Segway’s Max line worth the fanfare? I’ve owned and used it for a few months now, utilizing it as a greener mode of transportation in the partly hilly streets of Los Angeles. And, I can honestly say that, while it isn’t perfect, it’s certainly a purchase I have not yet regretted.

(Image credit: Future)

Segway Ninebot MAX G30LP review: design

The first thing to note about the Segway Ninebot MAX G30LP is that it is bigger and heavier than e-scooters you might have grown accustomed to seeing. At 43.7 x 18.6 x 45.1 inches unfolded and 38.6 lbs, it’s bigger than those rental scooters from Bird or Uber. So, if you’re expecting something lightweight and easy to lug around, you might want to consider other options before committing.

However, that extra weight and size are for good reason. This is, after all, a heavier duty e-scooter with longer-lasting battery life, a faster max speed and bigger tires. The good news is, it is a foldable unit, so you can fold it in three clicks (down to 43.7 x 18.6 x 21.0 inches) if you need to stow it or when you’re getting on public transport. The plastic hook on the rear bumper does a good job of securing and keeping it in place until you’re ready to unfold.

The only thing with the folding process is that the locking mechanism takes a bit of force to unlock, which could potentially delay you if you have to rush to get on a train. Still, it’s either that or risking an accident because your steering column wasn’t secure enough to stay in place.

Both the handlebars and the deck are a thing of comfort. They both offer an excellent textured rubber grip that keeps your hands and feet stable, avoiding slippage and minimizing appendage fatigue. And, unlike other e-scooters, the deck is spacious as well, touting a seven-inch wide platform.

(Image credit: Future)

There’s a nice LED digital dashboard in the middle of the handlebar that displays your current speed in kilometers or miles, chosen speed mode, battery life and whether or not your LED headlight is on and if your e-scooter is connected to the Segway-Ninebot app. It will show you when you have the Pedestrian mode (3.7mph top speed) activated as well as show warnings to let you know when your e-scooter needs maintenance or when your motor is overheating.

This dashboard is incredibly straightforward and simple to use. It gives you quick access when you’re riding the Segway Ninebot MAX G30LP, whether you’re simply checking your speed or you need to change modes. There’s just one button on this dashboard, and it functions as the power button and the headlight on/off as well as to quickly switch between Eco (12.6mph max speed), Standard (15.6mph max speed), and Sports (18.6mph max speed) modes.

It took me a while to figure out how to toggle between modes, as that information isn’t available in the manual. However, it’s pretty easy to do once you know it – you simply double press to go from one mode to another, which is something you can quickly do even during rides

There’s a built-in 2.5w headlight right on the steering column just below the handlebar as well as a taillight right on the rear bumper, which you can set to always on through the app. When set to always-on, it blinks to signal that you’re using your brakes.

One of the many things we appreciate about the Segway Ninebot Max G30LP’s design is its color. Coming in gray with black trimmings sets it apart from other solid black e-scooters out there. Granted, e-scooters from Bird and Unagi come in more vibrant colors. Still, it’s still a nice attempt at looking different.

(Image credit: Future)

Segway Ninebot MAX G30LP review: features

Although the Segway Ninebot Max G30LP isn’t exactly teeming with extra frills, any additional features it does have add to its functionality. It has, first of all, a water resistance rating of IPX5. That means that while it can’t exactly survive flooding, it can live through low-pressure water jet spray just fine. This also means that it can still remain operational if you get stuck riding it during light to moderate rain.

Another notable and extremely useful feature here is its regenerative braking system. Many e-scooters boast a version of this energy recycling feature, so it isn’t unique to the Segway Ninebot Max G30LP. However, because it does give users a bit of a battery boost, it’s certainly worth the mention.

How this feature works is that the scooter’s braking system recycles some energy from riding and redistributes it to give you a better braking experience and slightly longer range. At the moment, it’s a valiant attempt to expand e-scooters’ bid for a more sustainable way of transport, but it doesn’t currently have a massive impact on users. At least, not enough to be noticeable. Still, the idea is there, and we cannot wait to see Segway-Ninebot expand on it in a more compelling way.

Finally, there’s the Segway-Ninebot app, which utilizes Bluetooth to connect to the Segway Ninebot Max G30LP. There are some community aspects to this app that connect you with other riders, as well as a Task Center where you can complete daily tasks to earn points and received medals.

(Image credit: Future)

However, those who aren’t interested can also utilize this app to do e-scooter related things like toggle settings such as cruise control, energy recovery, walk mode and vehicle lock, as well as check battery life and update the firmware.

My favorite features on this app are definitely the lock, walk and cruise control modes. The lock mode, which not only renders the vehicle inoperable but also makes it emit this constant beeping noise when someone tries to ride it, is certainly helpful to keep thieves at bay. Although I definitely still recommend investing in one of those heavy-duty U-locks.

The walk and cruise control modes simply set the Segway Ninebot Max G30LP at a constant speed – at 3.7mph and at your current speed, respectively. The walk mode is great if you’re in a pedestrian area or if you’re with people who are on foot. Meanwhile, cruise control is terrific for keeping your thumb off the accelerator especially on longer rides. The accelerator may be easy to access and operate but pressing on it for long periods can still cause thumb fatigue, and cruise control is simply a great way to minimize that – not to mention, save battery life.

(Image credit: Future)

Segway Ninebot MAX G30LP review: performance

The Segway Ninebot Max G30LP boasts a 700 W (0.7kW) motor, a 367Wh battery and 10-inch pneumatic tires. Those work together to give it a lot of power – more specifically, a maximum speed of 18.6mph, a 24.9 miles (40 km) range and a hill grade rating of 20%. Those are some pretty impressive numbers.

But how does the Segway Ninebot Max G30LP measure up in real-life scenarios? Pretty well. It goes from 1mph to 15mph in around 5 seconds, which is a good thing to keep in mind when you’re on a busy street or if you’re not as adept at operating or riding e-scooters yet. This is still a kickscooter, however, and you do need to give it a proper kick to get it going – a light, half-hearted kick won’t do.

Although Segway-Ninebot has specified that it’s meant to be used on asphalt or flat pavement, it does well on uneven terrain, whether that means a paved road with some potholes or a gravel path. Those two 10-inch Pneumatic tires have a lot to do with that. They’re supposed to improve riders’ comfort by offering better shock absorption as well as increase riding safety.

As far as shock absorption, we do think that there’s room for improvement here. Not that we felt jarred by every pothole we ran over, but we definitely still felt a bit of shaking there. Riding it on a gravel path, however, wasn’t that bad – the tires certainly did a great job making that experience a lot smoother than we thought it would. And, to be fair to these tires, they’ve got a lot of grip on them. So, even if a pothole does cause you to swerve, you’ll easily get right back on track and avoid falling.

Despite its 20% hill grade rating, I found the Segway Ninebot Max G30LP did not quite deliver on steeper climbs. Being lucky enough to actually live on a hill, I was able to test it on a slope with a hill grade of about 11%. While its performance slightly varied depending on the rider’s weight, even starting from speeds up to 13mph, it slowed very quickly down to around 8mph to 9mph in 500 feet on a hill with a 56-foot elevation. Though it didn’t quite live up to its expectations on steep hills, I haven’t experienced any issues on gentler slopes.

Do take a bit of care using those brakes. The Segway Ninebot Max G30LP has a dual braking system made up of one mechanical brake at the front wheel and an E-ABS electronic break at the rear wheel, and they’re pretty good in most typical situations. However, if you’re going really fast, there’s not going to be enough force on these brakes to make emergency abrupt stops, especially if you’re going downhill. Be sure to practice defensive riding and err on the side of caution.

(Image credit: Future)

Segway Ninebot MAX G30LP review: battery life

Charging the Segway Ninebot Max G30LP to full takes about six and a half hours, which is pretty standard with mid-range e-scooters like this one. That might not sound like anything special, but there are scooters out there that do take longer to charge. If you plan on using your scooter for your daily commute and you want to be able to have the option to charge it to full capacity while at work, that less than seven-hour charging time is a boon.

The 40 367Wh lithium batteries in the Segway Ninebot Max G30LP give it a range of just under 25miles (40km). Hypothetically, that’s enough to take me all the way across town and back, only charging it halfway before making my return trip. That’s saying a lot in a massive city with hilly parts like Los Angeles.

However, Segway Ninebot Max G30LP offers more than long battery life and a long range. It also comes with a Smart Battery Management System that, Segway-Ninebot says, is designed to closely monitor battery status and send out alerts. This way, you don’t end up in the middle of your trip without power to keep going. You also get notified immediately when there are battery issues.

I haven’t experienced any battery issues yet, so I couldn’t tell you how well this management system works. However, not having any issues is also a good sign that this e-scooter is well-made enough to last me a while. I’ve read horror stories from people saying that their e-scooters stopped working or developed battery issues a couple of months after purchase.

(Image credit: Future)

Segway Ninebot MAX G30LP review: Verdict

At $769.99, the Segway Ninebot Max G30LP sits in the higher mid-range e-scooter market, making it one of the most appealing options out there, even if you do have more cash to spare. What’s more, we’ve seen big retailers slash more than $100 off its MSRP during big sale days, so if you’re patient, you can get it for much less.

Some big-brand e-scooters out there will set you back $800 or more for much less than what the Segway Ninebot Max G30LP can do. So, if you’re looking for a green urban commute solution that comes with a good amount of heft, from its build to its power, you can’t go wrong with this one.