Where to buy Nintendo Switch: These retailers have stock now

Right now supplies of the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite are really, really low, with the majority of retailers selling out around the world. If you know where to look, though, then a fairly priced console can still be picked up. And that is where T3 comes in.

Here we show you where to buy Nintendo Switch at retailers who still have stock, and these are retailers who are offering the console for a fair price, too. Plenty of shops and sellers have jacked-up the price of their remaining Nintendo Switch stock in an attempt to fleece gamers. And the less said about eBay scalpers the better. No, we are not going to spend $700 on a Nintendo Switch.

• Nintendo Switch workout: which game can get you fit? When it comes to burning fat there is a CLEAR winner

Use our guide, though, and you will be able to pick up a Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite for a regular price. We have scoured all the retailers in the UK, US and Australia to find you the best prices on the hot Nintendo handheld. We've got console-only prices, as well as with games and accessories bundles.

Remember, this guide is updated every single day, so if the package you want isn't listed today, be sure to come back tomorrow.

Where to buy Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite in the UK

Nintendo Switch | Neon Red/Blue | £279.99 at Argos

Argos has the full-fat Nintendo Switch in stock for £279.99, and it is the new version with improved battery life, too. This new listing is already showing "Limited stock" so we advise anyone interested to move fast to avoid disappointment.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite + Animal Crossing: New Horizons + Carry Case | £249.99 | Available now at Nintendo Store

This is a really tidy Switch Lite bundle as it scores you the natty yellow variant of the console along with megahit Animal Crossing: New Horizons and a protective carry case. Free delivery is included.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | Grey | £199.99 at Argos

Argos currently have the turquoise colourway of the Nintendo Switch Lite in stock for its original launch price. Both the yellow and grey colour schemes are also available.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | Yellow | £199.99 at Nintendo Store

The vibrant yellow Nintendo Switch Lite is in stock right now at the official Nintendo Store for £199 flat. It comes with free delivery, too, and can be bundled for not much more spend with games, cases and online passes.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite + Pokemon Sword + Carry Case | £249.99 | Available now at Nintendo Store

Another great bundle here from the official Nintendo Store sees the grey variant of the console partnered with the awesome Pokemon Sword game and a protective carry case. Delivery is free.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | Coral Pink | £199.99 at Nintendo Store

Nintendo Store has the new Coral Pink colourway of the Switch Lite for £199.99, which is much better that the £242.99 the console is retailing for at Amazon right now. This console is out of stock at Argos, Very, and Currys.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite + Luigi's Mansion 3 | £239.99 at Very

The excellent spook-'em-up Luigi's Mansion 3 is available with the vibrant yellow Nintendo Switch Lite for £239.99 at Very right now. Free delivery is included.View Deal

Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure | £69.99 at Argos

The fitness-based accessory that everyone has wanted in lockdown is in stock now at Argos for £69.99. Currently this listing is showing "Limited stock", though, so anyone interested should ring one up quick before stock runs dry again.View Deal

Read more about Ring Fit Adventure and more Nintendo Switch fitness games

Where to buy Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite in the US

Nintendo Switch Lite Lite Gray Minecraft System Bundle | $229.99 at GameStop.com

Includes a Nintendo Switch Lite Gray and a copy of Minecraft. The perfect starter bundle for anyone just looking to get a basic Nintendo Switch Lite console setup and jump into the fun.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite Lite Gray Mario Kart 8 Deluxe System Bundle | $259.99 at GameStop.com

Includes a Nintendo Switch Lite Lite Gray and a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The perfect starter bundle for anyone just looking to get a basic Nintendo Switch Lite console setup and jump into the fun.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | Gray | $199.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy now has only a few of these gray Nintendo Switch consoles left so act fast to avoid disappointment. The console can be bundled with games and screen protectors.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | Yellow | $199.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy also has some yellow Nintendo Switch Lite consoles in stock right now for $199.99. An Animal Crossing: New Horizons add-on is particularly appealing right now.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | Turquoise | $251.89 | Available now at Walmart

Walmart has the sold out everywhere turquoise Nintendo Switch Lite for $251.89. Free delivery is included.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | Coral | $299.95 | Available now at Walmart

The new and much-wanted coral colored variant of the Nintendo Switch Lite is in stock at Walmart right now. $299.95 lands you the console with free delivery.View Deal

Where to buy Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite in Australia

Nintendo Switch Lite: Kogan – AU$329

At the moment, the cheapest Nintendo Switch Lite you'll find from a retailer will set you back AU$329 from Kogan's online store. Not the cheapest deal we've seen lately, but at least it's not higher than the usual RRP. That price is available now across the yellow, grey and turquoise editions of the handheld.

View Deal

It's worth noting that there are a number of other retailers in Australia who are currently awaiting stock on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, so we recommend checking back regularly to see if more units become available.