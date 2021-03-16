Cycling: Wahoo introduces world’s first dual-sided pedal-based power meter, the POWRLINK ZERO

No one can say that Wahoo is rushing things. A good example of this 'take your time' approach is the newly revamped Speedplay cycling pedal line, the first major refresh of the iconic brand since the pedals were invented in a California garage 31 years ago. To make the wait even more worthwhile, Wahoo will add a new model to the lineup, the Speedplay POWRLINK ZERO, the world’s first dual-sided pedal-based power meter to launch in summer 2021.

According to Wahoo, "Speedplay pedals are the world’s only high performance pedal designed specifically for road cycling and triathlon without relying on concepts and technology from other sports – and the only one to offer approachable dual-sided entry."

Revamped Speedplay pedals models now have lower stack height and better aerodynamics than before, as well as adjustable float and spindle-length options.

Who will need the new Wahoo Speedplay pedals? Speedplay pedals are fairly unique in that they are the only dual sided road specific pedal, and have the cleat within the show (as opposed to the pedal) meaning they're more aerodynamic and have better cornering clearance than standard road cleats/pedals. Recreational riders might not need POWRLINK ZERO for their weekend afternoon rides on their road bikes, but cyclists and triathletes who compete often might see the benefit of the more aerodynamic Speedplay pedals.

The new Wahoo Speedplay line includes the COMP (£134.99/AU$229.95), Speedplay ZERO (£199.99/AU$349.95), Speedplay NANO (£379.99/AU$699.95), Speedplay AERO (£239.99/AU$459.95), and the Wahoo POWRLINK ZERO power meter (price TBC).

The Speeplay line includes two cleat options: Standard Tension (included with ZERO, NANO, AERO, and POWRLINK ZERO), and Easy Tension (included with COMP). Both cleat options are compatible with all pedals in the new Speedplay lineup and are backwards compatible with all earlier Speedplay Zero models.

The COMP, ZERO, NANO, and AERO are available for purchase today (17 March 2021) from Wahoo dealers and directly from Wahoo .

Wahoo Speedplay POWRLINK ZERO will be available globally in the second half of 2021.

Wahoo Speedplay range: image gallery

Image 1 of 8 Wahoo Speedplay COMP (Image credit: Wahoo) Image 1 of 8 Wahoo Speedplay COMP (Image credit: Wahoo) Image 2 of 8 Wahoo Speedplay NANO (Image credit: Wahoo) Image 3 of 8 Wahoo Speedplay AERO (Image credit: Wahoo) Image 4 of 8 Wahoo Speedplay AERO (Image credit: Wahoo) Image 5 of 8 Wahoo Speedplay AERO (Image credit: Wahoo) Image 6 of 8 Wahoo Speedplay AERO (Image credit: Wahoo) Image 7 of 8 Wahoo Speedplay family (Image credit: Wahoo) Image 8 of 8 Wahoo Speedplay NANO (Image credit: Wahoo)

Wahoo Speedplay range: features

Performance upgrades include adjustable float on all cleats from 0-15 degrees, sealed bearings with no need for regular maintenance, and increased durability through a revised pedal body. Wrench flats have been eliminated in favor of installation via a hex wrench. The ZERO is also available in four spindle lengths from 'Speedplay dealers and fit specialists' to ensure that all rider fit needs are covered.

The Speedplay range is already in use in the pro-cycling world. lIn 2020, the Education First – EF Pro Cycling Team rode Speedplay pedals to top finishes in World Tour races, including a podium finish at the Vuelta a Espana. Wahoo states that in 2021, EF – Education First Nippo and Canyon//SRAM will continue to ride with Speedplay. Previous Speedplay models have also been used for triathlon events, including the Kona Ironman World Championships, and are the choice of World Record holder Jan Frodeno.