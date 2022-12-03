Black Unity Bike Ride celebrates another successful year, with more to come in 2023

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Have you ever heard of the Black Unity Bike Ride (BURB) in London? Now, you have! Managed by a small team of passionate volunteers, the BUBR Alliance consists of 20+ black-led cycling collectives and utilises its collective power, network and influence to bring about positive change in the Black community. Their annual event, BURBFest22, attracted over 1,000 riders in August.

BUBR (opens in new tab) is described by its volunteers as a "series of activations that encourages holistic wellness amongst the Black community." Their flagship event – or activation – is their annual 14-mile bike ride across London, UK. However, they also host monthly activations, which include Virtual BUBR Challenges, Ride With Us, Spin With Us and Run With Us sessions too. A recap of the latest event can be watched here:

However, BURB isn't sitting on its laurels and has plenty of plans for 2023. These include an Indoor Velodrome Special on 26 March 2023, a 450 km ride in Ghara in April (BURB Africa), and another Black Unity Bike Ride in London on 5 August 2023. Another Indoor Velodrome Special is scheduled for September, and four Come Ride With Us events are planned between February and November 2023.

You can support BURB by buying their merch (opens in new tab). There are cycling jerseys, shorts, socks and neck warmers on offer, or you can opt-in for a mug or a wall calendar. To stay in touch with BURB, follow them on Facebook (opens in new tab), Instagram (opens in new tab) and Twitter (opens in new tab).