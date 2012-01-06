Vuzix and Nokia see-through HD SMART Glasses

Vuzix and Nokia have teamed up to create a pair of glasses, a rather special pair of see-through HD display-touting glasses in fact, we like, very much

Vuzix has launched its next step in creating portable media solutions through headwear with their SMART Glasses Technology, a way of projecting an image through transparent glass letting the user see both the image and through the image.

After having spent years of doing internal research with Nokia the two companies have finally perfected the technology which means that at last one will be able to truly integrate an image into the real-world environment by projecting the image through the glasses.

Vuzix believe it's the best solution so far arguing that the technology is something that has never been tried before, and while it's fairly technical the explanation sounds pretty solid.

Of course the real test will be seeing them in the wild which in this case will be next week at the Consumer Electronics Show 2012 in Las Vegas where Vuzix will be putting them through their paces.

What do you think, is this the future finally here or does it sound too good to be true? Let us know what you think via the comments box below...