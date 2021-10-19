Vote now in the 39th Golden Joystick Awards Presented by GamesRadar+

Voting is now open for the 39th Golden Joystick Awards presented by GamesRadar+, the world's largest public-voted games awards show.

Gamers can now vote in 20 categories including 'Best Studio', ' Best Storytelling' and the hyper-coveted 'Ultimate Game of the Year' award.

Voting closes at 4pm PDT / 7pm EDT / 11pm GMT on Friday, November 5, so be sure to lodge your votes before then. If you vote you can claim a free gaming ebook worth $8.99 / £8.99. You can see the selection through the link – all you need to do is vote and share your email address, then GamesRadar+ will get in touch to offer the ebook.

In addition, this year the show is celebrating ‘50 Years of Games’ with two more special awards being voted on and handed out. These are the prestigious ‘Ultimate Game of All Time' and 'Best Gaming Hardware of All Time'. These two special awards will open for voting once the main voting categories close in early November.

That means the total list of public voted categories this year are as follows:

Best Storytelling

Best Multiplayer Game

Best Visual Design

Best Game Expansion

Best Audio

Best Performer

Best Indie Game

Still Playing

Studio of the Year

Best Gaming Community

PC Game of the Year

Best Gaming Hardware

Mobile Game of the Year

PlayStation Game of the Year

Xbox Game of the Year

Nintendo Game of the Year

Ultimate Game of the Year

Most Wanted Game

Ultimate Game of All Time (voting opens in November)

Best Gaming Hardware of All Time (voting opens in November)

Speaking on the announcement of the 39th Golden Joystick Awards, Content Director for Future's gaming titles Daniel Dawkins said that:

"This year’s Golden Joystick Awards is really special, since we’ll be celebrating 50 Years of Games, and the launch of the world’s first commercially available coin-op, Computer Space in November 1971. You can look forward to a sweeping retrospective of the industry we love so much - including some of its most-loved games and faces - plus an evolution of our virtual-stage from last year’s show. To cap it all, we’ll be inviting people to vote for their Ultimate Game of All Time and Best Gaming Hardware of All Time - which I’m sure won’t be contentious at all."

