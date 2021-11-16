Very Nintendo Switch OLED restock NOW LIVE

The Nintendo Switch OLED model is a great piece of gaming hardware. Fact. Unfortunately, it's also extremely difficult to get hold of at the moment, just like the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

UNTIL NOW: VERY HAS JUST RESTOCKED NINTENDO SWITCH OLED BUNDLES

If you weren't already frustratingly conscious of this, the Nintendo Switch Oled Model flew off the shelves in the UK, which means that now more than ever it pays to be aware of any and all stock updates. And that's exactly why T3 is here to help guide you to those fleeting restocks. We're here to share any news, rumors, tips, and more that can help you get the edge when it comes to getting the new and improved Switch. Very is the latest to restock and we've got all the details below.

Nintendo Switch OLED + Metroid Dread: £349.98 at Very Nintendo Switch OLED + Metroid Dread: £349.98 at Very

The new Switch swaps the original’s LCD display for a bigger, brighter OLED screen. It looks beautiful and it plays even better. That's especially true if that game happens to be Metroid Dread. You can nab the console and game for £349.98, which is a super cost-effective way to own a great game and console.

Very Nintendo OLED restock, including multiple bundles

As you can see from the bundles on offer, Very has a hefty selection of Nintendo Switch OLED stock with the added sweetener of some great games. All of this means you'll need to be ultra quick to nab the nifty handheld console. There's a selection of bundles to choose from and Very has stressed that the units are selling extremely fast.