Under Armour updates its best running and workout shoes and it's time you started paying attention

Under Armour is going from strength to strength, not least thanks to its approach to footwear innovation. Last year, the UA FLOW Velociti Wind made headlines by featuring an all-in-one cushioning system while the Tribase Reign 3 made UA's cross-training shoe franchise even more comfortable and durable. Now, Under Armour has released the latest iterations of these shoes, much to the delight of sneakerheads such as myself.

In case you haven't guessed it, the shoes in question are the UA FLOW Velociti Wind 2 and the Under Armour Tribase Reign 4 Pro, the former being the best running shoe and the latter the best workout shoe UA has to offer. The updates are subtle but significant enough to make you start paying attention to UA shoes if you haven't already done so.

Especially on the running shoe front, Under Armour is not getting enough love, at least not as much as it deserves. The HOVR line, including the Phantom 2 and Machina 2, are exuberant running shoes with virtual running coach functionality built into the shoes. There aren't many shoes on the market that can analyse your running performance and improve form via Bluetooth connection to your smartphone, are there?

In contrast, UA's cross-training shoes are as popular as ever thanks to their sturdiness and durability; check out the UA HOVR Apex 2 for more info. The Tribase franchise is similar to Nike's Metcon series of cross-training shoes and is regarded highly in gym circles.

Long story short, give these shoes a try now. Or when they become available in your region (see below).

The UA FLOW Velociti Wind 2 was launched in the US on 24 Feb 2022 and is available to buy now for a recommended retail price of $160 directly from Under Armour US. The shoes will be available to buy in the UK directly from Under Armour UK from mid-April for £140.

AUS prices and availability TBC.

The Under Armour Tribase Reign 4 Pro is available to buy from today, 1 March 2022, directly from Under Armour US, Under Armour UK and Under Armour AU for a recommended retail price of £130/$150/AU$190.

UA FLOW Velociti Wind 2: Better lockdown and comfort

The original FLOW Velociti Wind introduced so much innovation, no one in their right could have expected the second iteration of the shoes to revamp the design completely. Instead, the FLOW Velociti Wind 2 improved areas where the first FLOW Velociti Wind didn't quite deliver the premium running experience it promised, such as heel lockdown and comfort levels.

The former issue is tackled by the new Tatami Stitch Heel, a premium solution that is said to deliver a "more consistent lockdown around the heel." Comfort level is improved thanks to the new moulded EVA sock liner that further enhances comfort, resiliency and cushioning for "high-mileage performance", as Under Armour puts it.

Better still, the UA FLOW Velociti Wind 2 slightly reduced the weight of the already lightweight running shoes.

Under Armour added the word "Pro" to the name of the new TriBase, indicating that you should take these shoes seriously. I loved the UA TriBase Reign 2 as well as the third iteration of the shoes, so I'm curious to see how much the shoes can be improved in terms of performance.

According to Under Armour, these improvements include an improved midsole structure that enhances forefoot flexibility, a breathable, flexible mesh upper, medial and lateral forefoot straps for added stability and a wider ball girth and toe area allowing "core ground contact and toe splay." Noice!

The TriBase Reign 4 Pro was developed with elite functional fitness athlete James Newbury which makes me hopeful that the changes UA introduced will improve overall performance.