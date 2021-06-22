Top 5 Amazon Prime Day monitor deals: huge discounts on Dell, Samsung and HP

For most, home-working is going to stick around. If you haven’t sorted out your home office yet, or it just needs a bit of an upgrade, then Amazon Prime Day is a great opportunity to get set up. With discounts on monitors from the likes of Dell, BenQ and HP in different sizes and resolutions, there’s sure to be one that will perfectly match your workspace.

Not all Prime Day deals are good deals though, so I’ve sorted through them all to find the ones that are actually going to save you money, and not just pretend to. Whether you’re looking for the best 4K monitor or something a little more modest, one of these is sure to fit the bill.

Best Amazon Prime Day monitor deals

Dell S2721NX: was £149.99, now £119.99 at Amazon (save £30)

The Dell S2721NX 27inch monitor is discounted by 20% over Prime Day. It’s a sleek Full HD monitor with three HDMI ports, although there’s no height adjustment. It’s a great time to buy it, it’s the cheapest it’s ever been.View Deal

HP 34f Curved Monitor: was £499.99, now £379.99 at Amazon (save £120)

You can get a great deal on this impressive-looking monitor, it’s an ultrawide 34inch curved display with Quad HD resolution. Not everyone will need something so big, and even with a discount, it’s still quite pricey. But for creators, in particular, this will be a great choice.View Deal

BenQ EW3270U: was £399.99, now £289.99 at Amazon (save £110)

If you need a monitor with a high-resolution display, the BenQ EW3270U is 4K and has HDR support. It looks smart and simple so will fit in with any home office. It’s also never been cheaper.View Deal

Samsung LU28E570: was £249.99, now £189 at Amazon (save £60)

Another great 4K monitor included in this year’s Amazon Prime Day is the Samsung LU28E570. With a 28-inch screen, it’ll suit most people and most types of work, or play. Now is the perfect time to buy because it’s 24% cheaper.View Deal

Philips 273V7QJAB: was £148.99, now £109.99 at Amazon (save £39)

Not everyone needs an ultra-high-definition display, the Philips 273V7QJAB is a little more modest with a Full HD 27inch screen and a more affordable price tag to match. You can connect to it using HDMI, VGA or DVI.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – UK