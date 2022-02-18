Top 3 romance movies on Netflix Australia for February 2022

February… the unofficial month of love. If Cupid had a birthday, it would undoubtedly fall within this perfectly portioned four-week lovefest of a month. Especially in Australia, where February gives us perfect frolicking weather, instead of the frozen wasteland that the northern hemisphere turns into during these times.

Helping stoke the flames of love, good romantic movies are the perfect accompaniment to an intimate evening. Since the 18-second ‘ May Irwin Kiss ’ became the top-grossing film of 1890, it’s been clear that audiences are in love with love on the big screen. Helping take it from the big screen to a cosier setting, Netflix is your best friend for creating the right kind of atmosphere when settling down for the night. I’m willing to bet that more people have fallen in love on the quiet comfort of a couch than any other place in the world.

To help you out with parsing through the overwhelming number of options available, we've picked out our top 3 romantic movies on Netflix that you can watch right now. If you would instead like to make your own way through the romance titles available on Netflix, you can use the code: 8883.

Here are our three favourite romance movies on Netflix right now.

The Big Sick

(Image credit: FilmNation Entertainment)

The Big Sick is the Oscar-nominated ‘loosely true’ story of the real-life couple, comedian Kumail Nanjiani (playing himself in the movie) and scriptwriter Emily Gordon (played by Zoe Kazan). Kumail is a struggling stand-up comedian, Emily is a grad student, they meet at a gig and their worlds collide. What starts out as an examination of the trials of inter-ethnic dating turns into so much more after Emily falls seriously ill. The Big Sick reminds us all that love, and life can be so fleeting, while at the same time showing exactly why it’s worth it.

Holding the Man

(Image credit: GoalPost Productions)

This gem reminds us that the universality of love is another ‘loosely true tale’. Holding the Man is the story of two Australian teen boys, Timothy Conigrave (Ryan Corr) and John Caleo (Craig Stott) who meet at an all-boys school, fall in love, and begin a relationship that lasts for 15 years. It doesn’t hold back when dealing with the trials of being openly gay in Australia throughout the 70s, 80s and 90s. With this in mind watch this with someone that can give a good hug, and doesn’t mind a teary shoulder.

Overall it's a stunning testament to the joy that love will bring you throughout your life while painting an enthralling picture of Sydney's queer history.

How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

You cannot enter a serious discussion about romance movies without mentioning HTLAGITD. It’s worthy of its own shorthand by being one of the greatest love films not just on Netflix, but of all time. It’s included in every single best-of list for a reason.

Starring rom-com royalty Matthew McConaughey as Benjamin Barry the hot shot ad-exec, and Kate Hudson as Andie Anderson the ‘How-to’ journalist being the best ‘worst’ people you could ever meet. A film about people cynically using each other to advance their careers, HTLAGITD ends up cracking the perfect balance between ridiculous and real while showing us all that love comes when it’s least expected.