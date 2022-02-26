Top 3 Netflix cult movies for February 2022 (and the secret code to get more)

We absolutely love movies here at T3 HQ and recommending them to you, our dear reader, brings us a lot of joy. In the days of streaming, there are just so much titles to choose from that it can feel a little overwhelming.

To solve the problem, we're working our way around Netflix to find the best three movies from a bunch of different genres, including the best action movies, the best sci-fi movies, the best monster movies, you get the idea.

Today, we're focusing on cult movies: the genre that can include, well, pretty much anything that has gained cult status, often movies that were somewhat overlooked in their day.

If these three tickle your fancy, head over to Netflix and search for 7627, the (secret) code the streaming giant uses to neatly categorise its content.

Snatch

(Image credit: Netflix)

Guy Richie has done it again.

Snatch is both an excellent cult movie and homage to the UK, featuring Jason Statham, Brad Pitt, and many others in a fast-paced, downright ridiculous, and extremely entertaining movie.

If you haven't seen it before then dive straight in – you won' t be disappointed – and if you have then, well, it's time for a rewatch surely.

Be warned: some of the language feels a little dated in 2022.

Clueless

(Image credit: Netflix)

From Euphoria backwards, teens have been a fascination for Hollywood forever and the uber-cult classic Clueless is the ultimate proof – if any was needed.

So many iconic moments, so much silliness, Clueless probably needs no introduction. The only question is how long is it acceptable to go before having a rewatch.

The answer, of course, is right now because Clueless is on Netflix and you can't pass up an opportunity like that.

Kung Fu Hustle

(Image credit: Netflix)

If you use any kind of social media, you've almost certainly seen a clip from Kung Fu Hustle at some point.

The film is absolutely iconic and a certified cult classic, despite being the newest on our list. Everything is turned up to 11 and it really pays off.

We can't recommend it enough, especially for the first-time viewer. Sit back, relax, and let the events unfold. It'll be over before you know it.