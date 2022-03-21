Back to the Future star gets mysterious new role in The Mandalorian season 3

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Filming on The Mandalorian season three is now underway and a big Hollywood name has been spotted on the call sheet for the Star Wars live-action show.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter , Christopher Lloyd is now expected to appear in the sci-fi series, which is currently shooting in Southern California. Details of the role are being kept heavily under wraps and LucasFilm could not be contacted for comment, according to THR. Whether this means the actor will appear as a regular or just in a one-off episode is yet to be confirmed.

Lloyd is best known for playing the time-travelling eccentric scientist Dr. Emmett Brown in the Back to the Future series of films, as well as memorable roles in The Addams Family, Who Framed Roger Rabbit and the comedy series Taxi. Most recently, he appeared in The Tender Bar alongside Ben Affleck.

Starring Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, The Mandalorian season two ended with the character saying farewell to the internet's darling, Grogu (often referred to as "Baby Yoda"). This thread was then picked up in The Book of Boba Fett (spoilers!) with Din struggling to stay away from the child. We'll just have to wait and see whether the pair will meet again.

Season three of The Mandalorian currently doesn't have a release date but is expected to premiere in late 2022. It's already been confirmed to feature several other big stars with Giancarlo Esposito and Carl Weathers set to reprise their roles as Moff Gideon and Greed Kargo, respectively. T3 has reached out to Disney for comment.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series is next set to debut on Disney Plus from May 25th, 2022. We recently got the first image of Ewan McGregor as the beloved Jedi Master as well as our first glimpse of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader. The six-part series marks both actors' return to Star Wars after 17 years.

