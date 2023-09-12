The Disney Legacy Blu-ray box set is what Disney Plus would look like sat on your shelf

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Disney has announced a massive Blu-ray box set that will include every major animated movie in its history.

Comprising 118 discs in total, the Disney Legacy Animatd Film Collection will be the most comprehensive set of classic Walt Disney and Pixar flicks ever released on physical media. But, let's hope you're sitting down while we tell you the price: you can expect to shell out $1,500 in the US for the entire package.

Considering that the movies are also available to stream on one of the best streaming services around, Disney+, with many presented in 4K (the box set contains standard HD Blu-rays), that might put off everyone bar the most dedicated of collectors. But, there's certainly a lot of care and love gone into the entire set's construction.

According to The Wrap, the limited-edition set includes additional digital codes to download each movie for mobile viewing, a lithograph from the upcoming film "Wish", and crystal Mickey Mouse ears sporting an exclusive, engraved Disney 100 logo.

Each volume is presented like a book, with original cinematic poster designs accompanying each disc.

There are 100 Blu-ray discs for the movies, plus another 18 of extra content.

The set will be available to pre-order in the US from 18 September (from Walmart) and will ship from 14 November 2023. We don't have UK release details or price at this time.

The Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection movie lineup

Here's the list of all the movies you can find in the Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection box set: