The Disney Legacy Blu-ray box set is what Disney Plus would look like sat on your shelf

Disney has announced a massive Blu-ray box set that will include every major animated movie in its history.
Comprising 118 discs in total, the Disney Legacy Animatd Film Collection will be the most comprehensive set of classic Walt Disney and Pixar flicks ever released on physical media. But, let's hope you're sitting down while we tell you the price: you can expect to shell out $1,500 in the US for the entire package.
Considering that the movies are also available to stream on one of the best streaming services around, Disney+, with many presented in 4K (the box set contains standard HD Blu-rays), that might put off everyone bar the most dedicated of collectors. But, there's certainly a lot of care and love gone into the entire set's construction.
According to The Wrap, the limited-edition set includes additional digital codes to download each movie for mobile viewing, a lithograph from the upcoming film "Wish", and crystal Mickey Mouse ears sporting an exclusive, engraved Disney 100 logo.
Each volume is presented like a book, with original cinematic poster designs accompanying each disc.
There are 100 Blu-ray discs for the movies, plus another 18 of extra content.
The set will be available to pre-order in the US from 18 September (from Walmart) and will ship from 14 November 2023. We don't have UK release details or price at this time.
The Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection movie lineup
Here's the list of all the movies you can find in the Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection box set:
- Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs (1937)
- Pinocchio (1940)
- Fantasia (1940)
- Dumbo (1941)
- Bambi (1942)
- Saludos Amigos (1943)
- The Three Caballeros (1945)
- Make Mine Music (1946)
- Fun And Fancy Free (1947)
- Melody Time (1948)
- The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949)
- Cinderella (1950)
- Alice in Wonderland (1951)
- Peter Pan (1953)
- Lady and the Tramp (1955)
- Sleeping Beauty (1959)
- One Hundred and One Dalmatians (1961)
- The Sword in the Stone (1963)
- The Jungle Book (1967)
- The Aristocats (1970)
- Robin Hood (1973)
- The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977)
- The Rescuers (1977)
- The Fox and The Hound (1981)
- The Black Cauldron (1985)
- The Great Mouse Detective (1986)
- Oliver & Company (1988)
- The Little Mermaid (1989)
- The Rescuers Down Under (1990)
- Beauty and the Beast (1991)
- Aladdin (1992)
- Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
- The Lion King (1994)
- A Goofy Movie (1995)
- Pocahontas (1995)
- Toy Story (1995)
- James and the Giant Peach (1996)
- The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)
- Hercules (1997)
- Mulan (1998)
- A Bug’s Life (1998)
- Tarzan (1999)
- Toy Story 2 (1999)
- Fantasia/2000 (2000)
- The Tigger Movie (2000)
- Dinosaur (2000)
- The Emperor’s New Groove (2000)
- Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001)
- Monsters, Inc. (2001)
- Return to Never Land (2002)
- Lilo & Stitch (2002)
- Treasure Planet (2002)
- The Jungle Book 2 (2003)
- Piglet’s Big Movie (2003)
- Finding Nemo (2003)
- Brother Bear (2003)
- Home on the Range (2004)
- The Incredibles (2004)
- Pooh’s Heffalump Movie (2005)
- Chicken Little (2005)
- Cars (2006)
- Meet the Robinsons (2007)
- Ratatouille (2007)
- Wall•E (2008)
- Tinker Bell (2008)
- Bolt (2008)
- Up (2009)
- The Princess and the Frog (2009)
- Toy Story 3 (2010)
- Tangled (2010)
- Cars 2 (2011)
- Winnie the Pooh (2011)
- Brave (2012)
- Frankenweenie (2012)
- Wreck-It Ralph (2012)
- Monsters University (2013)
- Planes (2013)
- Frozen (2013)
- Planes: Fire & Rescue (2014)
- Big Hero 6 (2014)
- Inside Out (2015)
- The Good Dinosaur (2015)
- Zootopia (2016)
- Finding Dory (2016)
- Moana (2016)
- Cars 3 (2017)
- Coco (2017)
- Incredibles 2 (2018)
- Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018)
- Toy Story 4 (2019)
- Frozen 2 (2019)
- Onward (2020)
- Soul (2020)
- Raya and the Last Dragon (2021)
- Luca (2021)
- Encanto (2021)
- Turning Red (2022)
- Lightyear (2022)
- Strange World (2022)
- Elemental (2023)