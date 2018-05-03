Cheapest ever Samsung Galaxy S9 deal is reduced again for the bank holiday sales

The best Samsung Galaxy S9 deal we've ever seen was due to expire at 2pm on Wednesday this week, but has just been extended once again making it one of the hottest items in this weekend's bank holiday sales! Better yet, the already insanely low price has just been reduced again too.

We are of course talking about the 4GB a month deal that's been shifting some serious S9 numbers this week. If you'd prefer the 16GB deal though, you better get a move on as that can't last long at this price.

These have been the most popular deals we've seen since launch day when early adopters were looking at contract costs over £1,000. Well done you, though, because you could save hundreds by opting for one of these deals instead. Good things come to those who wait, after all.

Unlike some mobile phone deals you're not limited to a certain selection of colours. So you'll be able to choose between a black, blue or purple Samsung Galaxy S9.

The cheapest Samsung Galaxy S9 deal in the UK

The best big data Samsung Galaxy S9 deal