The best smartphone games of the last decade

Previous Next 1/21

Introduction

We're celebrating the tenth anniversary of the first iPhone launch this year, so it seems an appropriate time to take a look back and how far we've come - and to review some of the very best mobile games that have appeared on iOS and Android in the last decade.

Picking an authoritative list of the 20 best games for just one year is an almost impossible task, let alone for a whole decade - there are just too many good ones to pick from - but these are the games we feel have helped to define smartphone gaming up to this point.