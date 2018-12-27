The best Jessops New Year sale deals 2019

The Jessops Boxing Day sales are now on and we’ve rounded up the photography shop's best camera, hardware and accessory deals available that you can buy online right now. Whether you're looking to upgrade from your phone camera to a proper camera, or you're keen to start taking more (and better) photos in the New Year, there are some great deals below for your photography hobby.
Jessops is also offering interest-free finance on all purchases over £299.
Also, keep checking the Jessops website for more discounts throughout the festive period for more great deals.
The best DSLR camera deals at Jessops
Canon EOS 5D IV | Was £3,249 | Now £2,749 | Save £500
Nikon D3500 DSLR Twin | Only £479 after cashback | Save £170
Jessops lowest priced DSLR: Canon EOS 4000D 18-55mm | Only £279 | Save £70
The best mirrorless camera deals at Jessops
Panasonic Lumix G7 Twin Lens Kit | Save £230 plus free bag
Olympus E-PL8 Twin Lens Kit | Only £479 | Save £170
The best lens deals at Jessops
Canon EF100-400 f/4.5-5.6L MII | Get double cashback | Only £1,399 after cashback (usually £1,999)
Tamron 18-270mm VC PZD | Only £269, available in Canon and Nikon Fit | Save £100
Best of the rest
Celestron PS1000 Telescope | Was £249 | Now £119.99 | Better than half price
Epson Projectors | From £339 | Save up to £150
Jessops binoculars | Was £24.99 | now £12.49 | Save 50%
Jessops Tripod | Was £49.99| Now half price | Save 50%
Jessops sales by department
Mirrorless cameras: save up to £700
Compact cameras: save up to £400
Action cameras: save up to £100
Printers and scanners: save up to £155
For more sales and deals at Jessops visit www.jessops.com
