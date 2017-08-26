Essential Bank Holiday gear: BBQs, games, lights and more

You’re on the hunt for the right gear to suit the situation and don’t have the time to spend trawling the interwebs. Fear not T3 is here.

This guide will offer you the best of the best, the cream of the crop, so you know what to buy for what you need - no matter what it is.

This week we’re rounding up the important kit you’ll need to throw the best garden party possible.

Best BBQs

What garden party is complete without a flaming grill for cooking meaty delights on, right? From your Weber domed beasts to your smart Blumenthal cooking cubes, there are plenty of options out there. You may want to splash out a bit more and opt for something that not only lets you grill but smokes your meats too.

There’s a lot to think about. From size and shape to heating ability and even fuel type. Then there are portable options if you want something that can be taken away on camping trips too. If your head is already starting to hurt it’s time to stop reading this intro and click the link below to find the perfect BBQ for your summer party.

The best BBQs for Summer 2017

Best garden lights

Whenever you see an evening garden party in a film or on a poster it just feels magical. There’s a perfectly simple explanation for that - lighting. If you have the right light you can make your garden into a magical getaway where everyone feels like they’re escaping reality and enjoying a whole new world. Okay, the booze might play a part in that too.

But get your party in the right mood with the lighting. From fairy lights around the outer edges so you’re not staring into a dark abyss, to recessed lighting to accentuate the nearby. There’s plenty to pick from and lots of them work from solar power anyway meaning installation and running is simple too. Check out the best on offer right now at the link below.

The 5 best garden lights 2017

Best garden games

Don’t put too much pressure on yourself and your next garden party. You’re already cooking and hosting, you shouldn't need to keep everyone entertained the whole time too. Garden games to the rescue.

We’re all big kids at heart and once you get out the garden party games you’ll see that inner child come out to play. From giant Connect 4 to mega tumble towers, the entertainment value of these games is huge. Then if you want to get a bit more physical, to burn off those burgers, there’s always a trampoline option. Check out the best garden games for this year that you can buy now by hitting the link below.

The 5 best garden games 2017

Best ice cream maker

This category is a bit different. That’s because to make your garden party stand out you’ll need to pull out something a bit special to impress the guests. What better than homemade ice cream?

Making ice cream isn’t actually that hard yet the end result can often be an even better tasting treat than what you buy from the shops in tubs. Of course this all takes a bit of time to make so won’t be a guest participating affair. But this does mean you can get everything ready the night before so you have a unique and original desert dish out on the day. So start thinking up the best ice cream flavours now (ahem, Nutella, cough) so you can leave your guests bursting at the seams. Check out the link below for the best ice cream makers out there right now.