Tag Heuer Connected is here: Tag's first ever smartwatch doesn't look like a smartwatch

Tag Heuer has revealed more details about its new Android Wear smartwatch, Tag Heuer Connected.

Tag Heuer has been teasing the Intel-powered smartwatch for much of the year.

At 46 mm in diameter, the design is designed to reflect a true chronograph, with a case, back and lugs made from Grade 2 titanium so that it's light. There's a black rubber strap (six other colors – red, blue, white, orange, green and yellow - are sold separately).

It's powered by an Intel Atom processor and brilliantly (this is our favourite bit) it has an iP67 waterproof rating. There's no indication of battery life, though expect to charge it every day (we're looking forward to testing that out for ourselves).

The watch boasts 4GB of memory plus on-board Wi-Fi, so it can keep connected to the internet even if you don't have your phone with you.

The design looks much closer to a traditional watch than previous Android Wear watches, even more so than the LG G Watch Urbane. It's designed to look like a standard watch.

The new watch will cost £1,100 or $1,500. That's quite a bit more than the Huawei Watch, but it's nothing compared to the £10,000 Apple Watch Edition, and considering this is from an established luxury watch brand you can understand the high price tag.

Watch faces are available including chronograph, 3-hand and a GMT dial, all of which display the date and are available in three colours. Information from apps is shown inside the three counters on the chronograph dial at 12, 6 and 9 o'clock.

Another interesting twist is that customers can exchange it for a traditional, non-smart Tag Heuer Carrera watch at the end of the warranty period. Yep, you heard that right, although you will have to shell out a further $1,500 for the privilege.