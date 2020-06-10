T3 Awards 2020: The Shackleton Endurance Down Parka is the ultimate winter jacket

Over the past year, we have tested a raft of winter jackets, and it was incredibly difficult choosing a shortlist for the T3 Awards 2020, let alone an overall winner.
But in the end, for us, one jacket consistently stood out from the pack: the Shackleton Endurance Down Parka.
This is one of the most comfortable, lightweight and stylish winter jackets we’ve worn, and it’ll be a favourite for a long time to come.
Shackleton's 2019 Endurance Parka is the latest version of the brand's flagship jacket. It's designed to objectively be called the world’s best, with a number of mighty impressive specs under its belt, and we think they've succeeded.
The Endurance features extreme cold survival performance, with the ability to withstand minus 30-degree temperatures.
What's more impressive, is that this high-performance jacket weighs just 962g (that's half the weight of a certain Canadian brand's parka), and can pack down to 2-litres, making it an ideal companion on an expedition to the Arctic, as well as on a European city break, where packing light is essential.
The outer shell is constructed using an incredibly strong and waterproof Japanese technical fabric, and the insulation pockets are filled with 100% pure European goose down.
Other features include a removable synthetic fur hood trim, external fleece-lined pockets, four internal zipped pockets, and internal hem and waist drawcords.
We also think it's great that Shackleton is a British brand, and that each garment is hand-made in Manchester.
Full shortlist: Shackleton Endurance Down Parka, Ariat Gesa Insulated Coat, KJUS Chaviolas Jacket, Canada Goose Cabri Down Hoody, The North Face '94 Mountain Light Jacket, Kathmandu Heli Thermore
Check out more of this year's award winners on our main T3 Awards 2020 page.