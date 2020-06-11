T3 Awards 2020: Nikon Z6 snaps up the T3 Award for Best Camera, again!

If one thing's clear from the Best Camera shortlist at this year's T3 Awards, it's that 2020 is undoubtedly the year of mirrorless cameras, with just a single DSLR making the list.

We had excellent entries this year from Nikon, Sony and Fujifilm, but, there can only be one winner, and this year, the Best Camera award goes to the Nikon Z6, for the second year running!

Read our full Nikon Z6 review

These are the best mirrorless cameras

We waited a pretty long time for Nikon to join the full-frame mirrorless party, but once it did, we were very handsomely rewarded. The Z6 and Z7 are formidable beasts, both serving different types of customers very well indeed.

The Z6 pipped its bigger brother to the T3 Award trophy as it offers better value for money, is more flexible. Basically, unless you're a pro landscape photographer, the Z6 is a better option for you.

The Z6 offers fantastic image quality and, thanks to 12fps shooting and a well-performing AF system and sensor, it’s simply a great all-rounder with a user-friendly body that's really pleasant to use.

Quite simply, the Z6 is the best cameras currently on the market and you’re unlikely to be disappointed with a purchase.

Full shortlist: Nikon D780, Sony α7R IV, Nikon Z6, Fujifilm X-T4, Sony A6100