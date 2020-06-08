T3 Awards 2020: Nike Free X Metcon 2 is the ultimate workout shoe for lifters and HIIT warriors too

Workouts come in many shapes and sizes: powerlifters do not do much else but lift barbells off the ground all day while people who attend HIIT classes jump around a lot, using little to no weights. What makes the Nike Free X Metcon 2 the winner of the T3 Awards 2020 in the best workout shoes category is that it has something for everyone who works out. Not only that, it delivers all these useful features in a very stylish package.

Today's best Nike Free X Metcon 2 deals Amazon AU View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

• Read our full Nike Free X Metcon 2 review

Of all the great features that makes the Nike Free X Metcon 2 the ultimate workout shoes is the way it makes you control weight distribution on the ground. It is stability on a whole new level, coupled with support in all the right areas and especially around the ankles.

Sure, there are other shoes on the market that are more suited for one particular type of exercising. The Nike Air Zoom SuperRep is a dedicated HIIT workout shoe, the Under Armour TriBase Reign 2 works perfectly for weight sessions in the gym and the Adidas Adipower Weightlifting 2 is the best shoe for powerlifters. If you want a shoe that works just fine across ALL these areas, however, go for the Nike Free X Metcon 2.

The collar-structure of the Nike Free X Metcon 2 holds the ankle from two directions (front and back) while letting it move freely in a lateral direction, making it easier to jump round in classes and switch positions during heavy lifts. From the grippy flat sole to the locking mid-foot cage structure, these shoes are geared towards offering maximum support for explosive workouts.

Some might say the inner sleeve is a bit too snug but bear in mind that these are workout shoes and should be worn for the duration for the workouts and not all day. The TPU mesh upper encourages plenty of airflow around the foot so even when the rest of your body will get sweaty, your feet will stay dry and won't swell up.

The Nike Free X Metcon 2 are true Nike kicks and therefore are classy and stylish. The sharp angles not only make the Metcon 2 fit better but they also make them look more dynamic and sporty. The multiple sets contrasty eyelets on the sides make these shoes look even more futuristic as they feel.

• T3 Awards 2020: all the winners so far!

Today's best Nike Free X Metcon 2 deals Amazon AU View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

More workout gear