T3 Awards 2019: the Philips Momentum 436M6VBPAB wins our top 4K Monitor Award

The T3 Awards 2019 have reached their climax and this week we're announcing all the big winners across a wide-range of categories. And, in terms of T3's much sought after Best 4K Monitor Award, this year's champion is the Philips Momentum 436M6VBPAB, which delivers across the board.

Indeed, when speaking about the monitor in T3's authoritative best 4K monitor guide, we said that "there's so much to love about the Philips Momentum 436M6VBPAB that it is difficult to know where to start", with us proceeding to then praise its massive 43-inch screen size, sharp and colourful 4K DisplayHDR 1000 visuals, and impressive 1000 nits peak brightness.

The Momentum also boasts a gamer-friendly 4 ms response time and Adaptive-Sync technology, which is excellent at killing input lag, as well as Quantum Dot colour tech, which helps the monitor display images and video content with very natural and rich colours.

And, while a wide-selection of ports and connections are also most welcome, the thing that really tipped the vote in the Momentum's favour was that it delivers all this 4K monitor quality for a remarkably affordable price point.

Full shortlist: Philips Momentum 436M6VBPAB, Eizo ColourEdge CG319X, Samsung Space Monitor 4K, Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ 4K HDR, Acer Predator XB273KP 4K Gaming Monitor

