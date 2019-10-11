PS5 pre-orders are now live through this official PlayStation 5 retailer

A Dutch retailer has started accepting pre-orders for the Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5).

Seriously.

Set to launch towards the end of 2020, 76 Game Mania is now taking reservations for the forthcoming PlayStation 5 for the small fee of €50 (£45).

This will be deducted from the price of the console when it's launched.

Interestingly, there's no word on whether the PS5 will launch in the Netherlands. If it doesn't, those who pre-ordered the device will be entitled to a full refund.

Once a reservation has been made, users are placed on a waiting list that entitles them to the first batch of inventory 76 Game Mania receives, notes Let'sGoDigital.

It's operating on a first come, first served basis – so the sooner you order, the higher you are on the list.

However, this doesn't necessarily mean you'll receive the PS5 on launch day.

Orders will be distributed in succession, starting with the first person to reserve the console, as and when 76 Game Mania receives inventory of the PlayStation 5.

Earlier this week, Sony PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan told WIRED that the PS5 will be called just that and not something wacky and futuristic, as some expected.

Ryan also confirmed that the console will hit the shelves in time for (or even during) the next holiday season, which will span from November through December 2020.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Let'sGoDigital) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Let'sGoDigital) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Let'sGoDigital) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Let'sGoDigital) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Let'sGoDigital) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Let'sGoDigital)

Plus, Lead System Architect Mark Cerny divulged that the PS5 will support ray tracing, with games shipping bundled on brand new 100GB optical discs.

Titles will be able to be installed in individual modules, too – the multiplayer can be installed separate from the single-player campaign and vice versa, for example.

Other confirmed details include a custom-made AMD Navi processor, support for 8K Ultra HD, a new power-saving mode that consumes less juice than a PS4 in standby.

We should also see a revamped PlayStation controller that features haptic feedback and "adaptive triggers," which delivers resistance based on your in-game activities.

There's no official word on how much the PlayStation 5 will cost.

Some rumour-spinners claim it could start at a hefty £500 – approximately £100 steeper than the PlayStation 4 cost when it first launched back in November 2013.