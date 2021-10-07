Sky Glass is a 4K TV with Sky built in, no dish required, for £13 per month

Sky Glass has been announced today in London, England.

Sky Glass is a new 4K smart TV designed and built by Sky that serves all its content via a Wi-Fi connection, with no satellite dish required.

And Sky Glass comes in 3 different screen sizes and 5 different colorways, with further customisation possible through interchangeable magnetic speaker coverings.

The Sky Glass release date is October 18, 2021.

There are three sizes of Sky Glass TVs on offer and this is what they cost:

43-inch £649

55-inch £849

65 inch £1,049

And the Sky Glass price starts at £13 per month. This is because you can add the cost of the Sky Glass TV to the Sky TV content package, which is paid monthly. So, that £13 per month figure is for the 43-inch TV, while the 55-inch TV costs £17 per month, and the 65-inch TV costs £21 per month.

The Sky Glass warranty is 2 years.

Dana Strong of Sky said on the launch of Sky Glass:

"We're all managing multiple devices, and in our already complex lives we need things to be simple. Just like a smartphone is more than a phone, Sky Glass is more than a TV. We understand content, and how people like to consume it. We unbox it for you, position it, and all you need to do is plug it in."

The Sky Glass design consists of a high grade anodized aluminium frame with woven acoustic mesh with highly crafter perforations.

There is also no Sky logo on the Sky Glass TV, so it will fit in with a variety of decors.

There is also a clever flatback design with mounting bracket built into the TV and it also packs a sleek color matched stand.

There's also a Sky Glass upgrade program. This allows Sky Glass owners to upgrade their TV free of charge when future panels are released, meaning that they can always make sure they have the best audio-visual experience.

For those with quality TVs and just want to gain the benefits that Sky Glass' new interface delivers, then there is also a new Sky Whole Home hub. This is a small MacBook Mini-sized box that costs £10 per month and allows users to transfer the Sky Glass interface onto another TV screen or monitor.

Here at T3 the big takeaway here with Sky Glass is that it doesn't need a satellite dish. This is an all-in-one package that runs completely off a Wi-Fi connection.

For those people who rent their home or live in a building that cannot have a satellite dish installed this is genuine game changer. Suddenly they can get Sky TV in their home and do so with quality audio and visuals from Sky Glass.

The face that Sky Glass seamlessly draws together all the disparate streaming services and content libraries together in one place also cannot be overlooked.