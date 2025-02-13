This afternoon I had Sky Glass 2 delivered – or 'Sky Glass Gen 2', if I'm being specific and correct – and, while the whole process is for Sky's delivery team to build your new set in situ, I specifically asked for the chaps to leave it boxed up so I could do so myself.

That's because I built the original Sky Glass – as I test the best TVs all the time, I build a lot of them (and often!) – and wanted to see the differences in the second-gen model. But also, quite honestly, I hadn't selected a spot for the new set to go just yet – as you can tell from my pictures of the model's temporary location on a kitchen wine rack...

Anyway, having built Sky Glass 2 in very little time on my own – the new pair of slide-to-lock connectors are all that's required, zero tools or screws, it's incredibly easy – the differences were immediately apparent to me. Here are my very quick take-aways from having the newest Glass setup at home...

1. Anti-reflective panel

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Before I'd even turned Sky Glass 2 on there was one very obvious upgrade I could see: the panel has an anti-reflective coating.

I could tell immediately, as I have these hanging downlights in the kitchen with a fairly low Kelvin rating, so they're really orange-yellow and catch a reflective caste on a lot of surfaces.

But while the Sky Glass 2's screen picked up these lights, they were more diffuse – the kind of effect that you see on Samsung's best sets, such as the S95D.

That'll make Sky Glass 2 a much better prospect for watching in all manner of conditions, but especially if you've got bothersome light sources during the day – this finish will help to deflect their presence more than the original.

2. Vastly improved sound

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

After connecting to Wi-Fi, signing in with a 4-digit PIN was all that was required thanks to network recognition. Off I went, straight into Sky Glass 2 land – and was met by a bright symphony of sound.

I don't usually get all that excited about start-up sounds, but seriously the additional width to the soundstage from Sky Glass 2 feels far broader than I found from the original, which was more 'boxed in'.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Keep in mind that I owned the original Sky Glass in the exact same position in my home – it was a 43-inch, so better fitted onto that wine rack! – and the embedded soundbar simply sounds more compelling.

I need to do plenty more proper testing with Dolby Atmos sources yet – of which Sky has many to stream – before I can bring you a definitive review, of course, but initial audio impressions get a big thumbs up.

I've always been in two minds about the whole integrated soundbar though: I like the fact you needn't fork out to buy one of the best soundbars; but the sheer physicality of scale it adds to the Sky Glass Gen 2 does mean it's rather thick – not that you'll notice if it's pressed against a wall.

3. A better picture, too

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

This part goes hand-in-hand with my first point about the anti-reflective screen, but there's plenty more to be garnered from Sky's panel improvements.

The image is brighter, as can be measured, there are more dimming zones so the haloing effects of the original should be diminished thanks to more pinpoint brightness control, and there's a wider viewing angle too.

That's all positive upgrade material right there, no doubt, although I am still somewhat flummoxed as to why, like the original, the Gen 2 model has three HDMI 2.1 ports yet the panel is 60Hz maximum – meaning no 4K/120Hz benefit for PS5 or Xbox Series X gamers.

4. So should I buy Sky Glass 2?

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Oddly, Sky doesn't offer a direct 'upgrade' path to buy Sky Glass 2 if you already have the original Sky Glass – which I had expected would be a major carrot-dangle component of this second-gen version. It appears contract terms remain locked.

Is it worth the upgrade if you're coming to the end of a 2-year/24-month contract, though? Given that it's price identical – from £14 per month for the 43-inch model, climbing to £24 for the 65-inch model (over a 48-month period) – the obvious answer would be a quick 'yes'.

Sure, there are some disappointments, if I can call them that: there's no OLED panel, and no Mini-LED technology was considered for the updated backlighting tech. So while Sky Glass Gen 2's upgraded panel is an obvious improvement, it's not best-of-best based on what's in the complete market right now.

But, as an easy-to-use and cost-effective month-by-month format, I can see why Sky Glass will continue to make sense to a lot of people seeking a dish-free source for their content – without a massive upfront cost (it's a one-off £20 sum for that). All of which, from where I'm sitting – and that's directly in front of Glass 2 right now – makes Sky's latest seem like a winner for many prospective customers...